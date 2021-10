The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism reports a fisherman in south-central Kansas has reportedly caught the first-ever recorded Alligator Gar in Kansas. The 4 and a half-foot, 39.5 pound fish was caught in the Neosho River east of Parsons. The fish species, one of the oldest on earth, is not native to Kansas though the Longnose, Shortnose, and Spotted Gar can be found here.