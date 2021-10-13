CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belal Muhammad offers to fill in vs. 'piece of trash' Sean Strickland at UFC 268, sparking back-and-forth insults

Sean Strickland is in need of an opponent, and Belal Muhammad might just know the guy for the job.

The UFC welterweight contender offered to replace Luke Rockhold, who is out due to a back injury, and take on Strickland on Nov. 6 at UFC 268 in New York City. Muhammad called out the rising middleweight on Tuesday via Twitter.

“If they need someone for Strickland, I’m down I hate that piece of trash

@danawhite @Mickmaynard2 @seanshelb,” Muhammad wrote on Twitter.

Strickland responded with a video message of his own via Instagram.

“Listen, Belal Muhammad, I heard you’re running your f*cking mouth,” Strickland said during the video. “Last time you were in Vegas, I tried to spar you ’cause I knew you were a little f*ckin’ b*tch and I wanted to hurt you, and it was a good excuse to do it.”

Strickland continued the expletive-filled response before addressing why he wanted to take the fight against Rockhold. According to Strickland, he wanted an opponent that would get him closer to the title shot and does not believe that Muhammad would fill that requirement.

Muhammad followed with a video where he had a lot more to say about his dislike for Strickland.

“After his last fight, ‘Oh, I’m a bad boy. I want to kill someone in the cage. I want to be the first person to murder somebody. I don’t care about titles, I’m a moron,’ Muhammad said. “Now it’s, ‘Oh I only want to fight rank guys who are above me and are going to get me closer to the title shot. And if it’s possible, can I fight in my home town?’ I know you have a fake persona, you’re soft.”

Muhammad fights at 170 pounds and not 185. He’s currently unbeaten in his past six bouts with five victories and one no contest to top contender Leon Edwards. He’s coming off a decision win over Demian Maia back in June at UFC 263.

Meanwhile, Strickland is on a five-fight winning streak with his last victory being a decision win over veteran Uriah Hall in July.

