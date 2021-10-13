CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeman HR sends Braves to NLCS with 5-4 win over Brewers

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman homered off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader with two outs in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves advanced to the NL Championship Series for the second year in a row. They finished off the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 to win the best-of-five Division Series three games...

