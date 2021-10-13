CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Velvet Underground Documentary Goes Deep on Feud Between Andy Warhol and Lou Reed

By Anna Dunn
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new documentary called The Velvet Underground takes a look at the feud between Andy Warhol and Lou Reed. It gives a new look at the band Velvet Underground and examines Lou Reed’s life. When Andy Warhol saw Velvet Underground, he wound up becoming their manager. But while Warhol got...

filmlinc.org

The Velvet Underground

Given the ingeniously imagined musical worlds of Velvet Goldmine and I’m Not There, it should come as no surprise that Todd Haynes’s documentary about the seminal band The Velvet Underground mirrors its members’ experimentation and formal innovation. Combining contemporary interviews and archival documentation with newscasts, advertisements, and a trove of avant-garde film from the era, Haynes constructs a vibrant cinematic collage that is as much about New York of the ’60s and ’70s as it is about the rise and fall of the group that has been called as influential as the Beatles. Filmed with the cooperation of surviving band members, this multifaceted portrait folds in an array of participants in the creative scene’s cultures and subcultures. Tracing influences and affinities both personal and artistic, Haynes unearths rich detail about Andy Warhol, The Factory, Nico, and others, adding vivid context and texture that never diminish the ultimate enigma of the band’s power. An Apple release.
NPR

Todd Haynes' new film takes us deep into The Velvet Underground

THE BEACHNUTS: (Singing) You'd better watch out for little cycle Annie. ALLYSON MCCABE, BYLINE: New York, 1964 - Lou Reed was churning out pop songs for budget label Pickwick Records. Welshman John Cale was playing viola in La Monte Young's experimental music ensemble. (SOUNDBITE OF DOCUMENTARY, "THE VELVET UNDERGROUND") JOHN...
documentary.org

'The Velvet Underground' Music Documentary Celebrates 60s Avant-garde Rock 'n' Roll Legends

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Todd Haynes has been fascinated with the mythology and idolatry of celebrity, and the space between artist and fan, throughout his career. The short film with which he first made his name, Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story (1987), told the tragic story of the pop singer by using Barbie dolls. Haynes returned to this theme with Velvet Goldmine (1998), a fantasy based on the careers of David Bowie and Iggy Pop. And then came I'm Not There (2007), where he explored the mythic Bob Dylan, using six different actors, including Cate Blanchett, to portray the many reinventions of the legendary singer/songwriter. And now, in his first documentary, The Velvet Underground, Haynes takes on the mythology of the eponymous group he himself idolizes.
GreenwichTime

'I Had a Lot of Fun With My Band': Maureen Tucker on 'Velvet Underground' Doc, Lou Reed, and Retirement

Maureen “Moe” Tucker, 74, remains one of the most important drummers in rock-music history. Her minimalist pulse — typically hammered out on tom-toms and an upended bass drum, which she played standing up, with mallets — was a signature of the Velvet Underground. And a dazzling new documentary on the band by director Todd Haynes (which drops on Apple TV on October 15th) reminds you how often that pulse kept all of the band’s sound and fury from coming apart at the seams.
Washington City Paper

Todd Haynes’ The Velvet Underground Is a Hallucinatory Time Capsule

In a 1989 interview with The New York Times, The Velvet Underground vocalist and guitarist Lou Reed said, “There’s a joke that we didn’t sell many records, but that everyone who bought them went out and started a band.” This observation has been revised over the years—it apparently was first said by Brian Eno in 1982—but it remains in the imagination for rock ’n’ roll obsessives because it speaks to the band’s mystique. To this day, liking The Velvet Underground can feel like being a part of a hip cohort who mix sophistication with rebellion. The Velvet Underground, a documentary film by Todd Haynes, taps into that feeling without being too obvious about it. This is Haynes’ first nonfiction film, and his unusual approach gives an impression of the New York City art scene in the 1960s without the usual navel-gazing about the band’s influence.
Washington Post

New movies to stream this week: ‘The Velvet Underground,’ ‘Needle in a Timestack’ and more

Director Todd Haynes (“Carol,” “Velvet Goldmine”) turns to feature documentary with “The Velvet Underground,” a mostly fascinating, sometimes frustrating look at the inception and career of the pioneering 1960s rock band featuring the late Lou Reed. Haynes’s approach is certainly nontraditional: In addition to contemporary interviews with former band members John Cale and Maureen Tucker, the filmmaker tries to emulate the psychedelic look and feel of the band’s early shows (staged by artist/producer Andy Warhol, under the umbrella of the multimedia moniker Exploding Plastic Inevitable, with film projection, flashing lights, dancers and other performers from Warhol’s Factory). The resulting collage-y,
