Waco Fire responding to hazmat situation, multi-vehicle accident

Waco, TX
Copperas Cove police investigating hit-and-run near US Highway 190
The Copperas Cove Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that left one individual in the hospital on Saturday. The vehicle struck a Honda CRV traveling north and then proceeded to flee the scene.
Fort Hood officials warn locals of demolition, explosions on Tuesday
Monday evening, the III Corps and Fort Hood officials warned the surrounding community that demolitions and explosions will take place on Tuesday. The announcement said the explosions will take place between the hours of 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
North Texas Police officer dies due to COVID-19 complications
The Grand Prairie Police Department said Officer Andy MacDonald died due to COVID-19 complications Monday morning. MacDonald served the local community for over 20 years.
Bosque County meth probe leads to the arrest of man, woman in their home
Bosque County authorities have arrested a Central Texas man and woman in a meth probe. The Sheriff's office announced last week that any properties used in the engaging of drug deals can be petitioned for seizure and sold to be utilized by the department.
Houston deputy constable shot dead Saturday began career in College Station
Deputy Constable Atkins, 30, was ambushed from behind while trying to arrest another person for suspected robbery.
Grimes County: Navasota High School student killed, suspects sought
An 18-year-old Navasota High School student is dead -- and Texas Rangers have joined the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office in trying to identify suspects, officials said. The student, Anthony Demilo Williams, was pronounced dead after being transported to a Madisonville hospital.
Section of southbound I-35 shutdown after semi-truck crashes into stalled vehicle
A scary sight in Waco this morning as a semi-truck's front wheel was seen hanging off an I-35 bridge near University Parks Drive.
Iola schools released from lockdown after Grimes County authorities investigate armed suspect in the area
The Grimes County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of a suspected white male walking near Highway 39 with a rifle. No injuries have been reported; according to Sheriff Sowell, and no one fitting the description was located in the area.
Waco police arrest two in burglary investigation
Waco police said two pistols were also located inside the vehicle, one stolen. Through investigations officers now believe the male suspect, Kazareon, is also possibly connected to other motor vehicle burglaries in the area.
La Vega ISD student, 14, dies after attempting to cross railroad tracks
BELLMEAD, Texas — The La Vega Independent School District is mourning the death of a ninth-grade student on Wednesday. The school district announced the student's death in a letter to parents, saying the tragic loss was reported that morning. The Bellmead Police Department said a 14-year-old La Vega student was struck by a train just after 8 a.m.
Single-vehicle crash in Bryan leaves one dead, two hospitalized
The vehicle had gone off the roadway and struck a nearby utility pole.
Part of US 84 in Central Texas dedicated in honor of fallen state trooper
A section of US 84 from Prairie Hill to Oakwood is now the Trooper Damon Allen Highway in honor of a state trooper who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2017.
Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office investigating deadly house fire
Once the fire was deemed under control, firefighters located human remains in the kitchen area.
Bell County Sheriff's Office investigating body found just outside Fort Hood
The Bell County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body that was found along railroad tracks just outside a Fort Hood fence. According to the sheriff's department, at around 10:30 a.m. on Monday the Burlington Northern Santa Fe train reported the body. Officers who arrived on the scene located the body of a deceased male found lying next to the tracks, three quarters of a mile west of South Fort Hood Street, along Business U.S. 190.
More information released on weekend shooting, investigation continues: Waco police
Waco police released more information Monday on a weekend shooting in the 1200 block of Speight Avenue. According to police, the undentified male victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds -- after an argument -- before officers were dispatched to the scene just before 2 a.m. Sunday.
Miracle in Grimes County: 3-year-old boy released from hospital
The 3-year-old Grimes County boy who was missing for four days is headed home. Christopher Ramirez was released from the hospital on Monday. Police and firefighters are escorting Ramirez to his home in Plantersville.
Waco police arrest two suspects in series of thefts, burglaries in Central Texas
Both individuals were identified and one of the interviewed suspects confessed to multiple burglaries. Waco police said the suspects may also be connected to other thefts in surrounding cities.
