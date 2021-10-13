Waco Fire responding to hazmat situation, multi-vehicle accident

The Bell County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body that was found along railroad tracks just outside a Fort Hood fence. According to the sheriff's department, at around 10:30 a.m. on Monday the Burlington Northern Santa Fe train reported the body. Officers who arrived on the scene located the body of a deceased male found lying next to the tracks, three quarters of a mile west of South Fort Hood Street, along Business U.S. 190.

BELL COUNTY, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO