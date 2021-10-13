Baseball fans are roasting Christian Yelich for striking out to end Brewers season

Christian Yelich’s forgettable season got even more so as he ended the Brewers season with a strikeout and now fans are roasting him for it. MLB and Milwaukee Brewers fans alike spent much of the 2021 season wondering where the MVP version of Christian Yelich had gone to. The slugging outfielder struggled mightily throughout the year by his standards but, with the Brew Crew taking on the Braves in the ALDS, people were holding out hope that he might turn it around.