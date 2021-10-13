CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Baseball fans are roasting Christian Yelich for striking out to end Brewers season

By Cody Williams
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristian Yelich’s forgettable season got even more so as he ended the Brewers season with a strikeout and now fans are roasting him for it. MLB and Milwaukee Brewers fans alike spent much of the 2021 season wondering where the MVP version of Christian Yelich had gone to. The slugging outfielder struggled mightily throughout the year by his standards but, with the Brew Crew taking on the Braves in the ALDS, people were holding out hope that he might turn it around.

fansided.com

Comments / 10

Related
FanSided

3 Brewers who completely choked in the NLDS

The Atlanta Braves were able to claim the NLDS as some key members of the Milwaukee Brewers choked. The NLDS featuring the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers is officially over. After falling behind 1-0 in the series by losing game 1 in Milwaukee, the Braves went out and claimed Games 2 through 4 to advance on to the NLCS.
MLB
FanSided

Brewers: Craig Counsell squarely to blame for Game 3 defeat

Brewers manager Craig Counsell got it wrong during Milwaukee’s Game 3 defeat to the Braves when he took Freddy Peralta out of the game. The Milwaukee Brewers are in danger of being knocked out of the MLB playoffs because of their Game 3 loss to the Braves at Truist Park.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Kolten Wong
The Big Lead

What's Wrong With Christian Yelich?

The Milwaukee Brewers trail the Atlanta Braves 2-1 in the National League Division Series after losing 3-0 on Monday. The Brewers have been outscored 6-0 in back-to-back losses and have mustered just two runs in the series. They might be scoring more runs if their most expensive player was contributing. Unfortunately, Christian Yelich has been mostly MIA since the end of the 2019 season.
MLB
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stearns says Brewers don't know cause of Yelich's struggles

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns says nobody has been able to figure out the cause of Christian Yelich’s hitting struggles over the past couple of seasons. “I think if we did, if Christian knew exactly what happened, it’s easier to solve,” Stearns said...
MLB
Post-Crescent

The Brewers are hoping for postseason contributions from Christian Yelich after tough finish to a challenging season

It was no secret that it was a challenging offensive season for Milwaukee Brewers leftfielder Christian Yelich, who was never the same after spending five weeks on the injured list in the early going with a lower back issue. But Yelich particularly struggled down the stretch, batting .211 in September/October with one home run, 10 RBI and .620 OPS.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Striking Out#Braves#Alds#Brewers#Dom Frederic#Thebadgernation
Daily Iberian

Christian Yelich hits into double play vs. Braves

Eighth inning: Christian Yelich grounds into double play. Jace Peterson led off the eighth inning with a four-pitch walk against Braves reliever Luke Jackson and after Wong flew out to left, Willy Adames came back from 0-2 to work Jackson full then singled to center. That put runners at the corners for Christian Yelich, who sent an 86 MPH first-pitch slider right into the Braves' defensive shift for an inning-ending double play.
MLB
chatsports.com

Max Fried Strikes out 9 as Braves Beat Brewers 3-0 to Even NLDS at 1-1

The Atlanta Braves have evened up their National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers with a 3-0 victory at American Family Field on Saturday. After being held to one run on four hits in Game 1, the Braves needed a jolt of energy to get back in the series. They haven't won a best-of-five series after dropping the first two games since the playoffs expanded in 1995.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
news8000.com

Brewers fans in La Crosse excited as post-season run begins

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – People in La Crosse are cheering on the Brewers as their post-season run gets underway. Fans were at the George Street Pub for the first pitch of game one. There is a lot of hope this team can bring the pennant back to Wisconsin. “Love...
LA CROSSE, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Freeman’s HR Ends Brewers Season

CUMBERLAND, GA (MetroSource-WSAU) — The Atlanta Braves are on their way to the NLCS. Atlanta clinched a spot in the championship series after topping the Milwaukee Brewers with a 5-4 win at home in Game Four. Freddie Freeman hit the go-ahead home run off Brewers’ reliever Josh Hader in the...
MLB
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brewers fans hold out hope team can dig out of 2-1 NLDS hole

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Brewers fans are holding out hope that despite falling behind 2-1 in the National League Division Series (NLDS), the team can find a way to get the bats going. From moments of celebration to the sound of disappointment, Game 3 of the NLDS brought a wave of...
MLB
WFRV Local 5

Brewers lose NLDS game four, season ends

ATLANTA (AP) — At least the Milwaukee Brewers came out swinging. Even if Christian Yelich went down looking at the end. Milwaukee was 0 for 20 with runners in scoring position during the NL Division Series until RBI singles by Omar Narváez and Lorenzo Cain produced a 2-0 advantage against Atlanta in Game 4. But […]
MLB
Post-Crescent

Braves 5, Brewers 4: A season with so much hope ends with an eighth-inning homer

ATLANTA – In a battle of best against best, the Milwaukee Brewers failed to come out on top when it counted most. Freddie Freeman homered off Josh Hader with two outs in the eighth inning and that stunning blow proved to be the difference as the Brewers were eliminated Tuesday night by the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the National League Division Series, 5-4, at Truist Park.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

164K+
Followers
356K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy