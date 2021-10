An elite club at Woodstown High School just welcomed its newest member. Jesse Stemberger, who is finishing up his 14th season as the coach of the Woodstown girls tennis team, earned the 200th career win of his career on Friday when the Wolverines defeated Overbrook, 3-2. He is just the sixth coach in any sport to reach the milestone in school history.

WOODSTOWN, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO