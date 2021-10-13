Fiji reopening to vaccinated U.S. travelers

Fiji will reopen to vaccinated travelers from the U.S. beginning Dec. 1. The South Pacific nation, which has closed its borders to tourism throughout the pandemic, is making the move after achieving a vaccination rate of more than 80% of its eligible population. Under the coming entry guidelines, adults will...
Thanksgiving, Christmas and the reopening of the highly profitable transatlantic route will speed up their recovery. But we're not quite there yet. U.S. airlines are looking at the upcoming holiday season and the reopening of the vital transatlantic route to recover the momentum lost in the last quarter following a resurgence in Covid-19 cases.
The AP reports: “The U.S. will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the country moves to require all international visitors to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Vehicle, rail and ferry travel between the U.S. and Canada and Mexico has been largely restricted to essential travel, such as trade, since the earliest days of the pandemic. The new rules, to be announced Wednesday, will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the U.S. regardless of the reason for travel starting in early November, when a similar easing of restrictions is set to kick in for air travel into the country. By mid-January, even essential travelers seeking to enter the U.S., like truck drivers, will need to be fully vaccinated.”
Air France said it expects to restore about 90% of its pre-pandemic capacity to the U.S. by March. The carrier plans to "progressively increase" capacity to its 11 U.S. destinations when travel restrictions lift for vaccinated travelers next month. Capacity growth will come from additional frequencies to New York, Miami...
The U.S. border will reopen to vaccinated foreign travelers on Nov. 8. The date, announced Friday morning on Twitter by White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz, will apply to both air and land travel. The setting of a firm reopening date is welcome news to sectors throughout the U.S....
United said it has planned the airline's largest transatlantic expansion in history for next spring, including five new destinations that aren't served by other U.S. carriers and three additional new routes. The carrier will also begin six previously announced international routes that it delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "Given...
Cruise ships have slowly returned to service (or have solid plans to do so) on every continent, save one: Australian officials have not, so far, included cruising in the nation's reopening plan. And for those who followed the cruise industry's battle with the CDC to restart cruising in the U.S.,...
Singapore on Tuesday began quarantine-free entry for fully vaccinated passengers from eight countries, part of a plan to ease restrictions as the business hub gears up to live with the coronavirus.
The latest easing expanded a programme that began with vaccinated air travel lanes with Germany and Brunei last month, and is now open to passengers from the United States, Canada, Britain, Denmark, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands.
Singapore Airlines said flights under the scheme were scheduled to depart from Amsterdam, London, Los Angeles and New York on Tuesday.
"We have seen very strong demand for our Vaccinated Travel Lane flights," the airline told AFP.
Royal Caribbean International canceled the Ovation of the Seas' summer season out of Sydney, citing Australia's continued cruise ban. "A clear pathway for the return of cruising is yet to be established by the Australian government. As a result, we've reviewed our Australia 2021-2022 season and, unfortunately, we have made the decision to cancel the sailings," the cruise line said in a post on its Australia Facebook page.
The pandemic made for some tumultuous times for many small businesses in the Caribbean, with the loss of customers and the revenue they generate. But Sail Luna, a charter business based in the U.S. Virgin Islands, managed to navigate those tough times very well, according to Capt. Nim and chef/first mate Fabiola "Fabi" Hirschhorn, the husband and wife team who own, operate and charter their 45-foot Sail Luna catamaran out of St. Thomas.
To alleviate the 48-hour quarantine that the government of St. Vincent and The Grenadines requires for all visitors arriving by air, Palm Island Resort on the southern tip of the Grenadine archipelago purchased its own PCR testing machine. "While this was a significant investment, we acknowledged that in order to...
In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
Migrants whom the U.S. is forcibly returning to Haiti are expressing anger, frustration and desperation when they arrive at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince. The situation devolved into chaos Tuesday when a group of migrants rushed to try to get on a plane heading back to the United States.
Food shortages at your local supermarket are about to be a new normal—if they aren’t already. “Current shortages result from a combination of increased demand—USDA data shows that demand for foods is up 13% versus last year—and tightening supply,” Xavier Naville, author of The Lettuce Diaries: How A Frenchman Found Gold Growing Vegetables In China, food processing company founder and executive and strategy coach explained to Parade. “Depending on categories, tightening supply can come from adverse climate conditions: for example, Canada’s harvest of durum wheat used in pasta is down 30% compared to last year; or it can be because many food factories are operating below capacity because of COVID-19 restrictions in production (i.e., more distance between workers fin meat processing).”
The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
Flight attendants on a New York-bound Delta Air Lines flight had bright yellow plasticuffs at the ready as they attempted to subdue a woman who set up her own microphone to start sharing a COVID-19 conspiracy theory with the entire aircraft cabin. A female flight attendant is seen demanding that...
A lot of people – including your writer and editor – have been waiting for the chance to return to the United States of America. Well, it seems the 8th November is the magic date, when the US will end its blanket travel bans, and base entry on vaccination status.
