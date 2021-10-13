CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Fiji reopening to vaccinated U.S. travelers

By Robert Silk
travelweekly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFiji will reopen to vaccinated travelers from the U.S. beginning Dec. 1. The South Pacific nation, which has closed its borders to tourism throughout the pandemic, is making the move after achieving a vaccination rate of more than 80% of its eligible population. Under the coming entry guidelines, adults will...

www.travelweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
SKIFT

Transatlantic Travel Reopening Will Boost U.S. Airlines

Thanksgiving, Christmas and the reopening of the highly profitable transatlantic route will speed up their recovery. But we're not quite there yet. U.S. airlines are looking at the upcoming holiday season and the reopening of the vital transatlantic route to recover the momentum lost in the last quarter following a resurgence in Covid-19 cases.
TRAVEL
MinnPost

U.S. to reopen land border with Canada for nonessential travel

The AP reports: “The U.S. will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the country moves to require all international visitors to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Vehicle, rail and ferry travel between the U.S. and Canada and Mexico has been largely restricted to essential travel, such as trade, since the earliest days of the pandemic. The new rules, to be announced Wednesday, will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the U.S. regardless of the reason for travel starting in early November, when a similar easing of restrictions is set to kick in for air travel into the country. By mid-January, even essential travelers seeking to enter the U.S., like truck drivers, will need to be fully vaccinated.”
travelweekly.com

Air France to restore most of U.S. network by March

Air France said it expects to restore about 90% of its pre-pandemic capacity to the U.S. by March. The carrier plans to "progressively increase" capacity to its 11 U.S. destinations when travel restrictions lift for vaccinated travelers next month. Capacity growth will come from additional frequencies to New York, Miami...
INDUSTRY
travelweekly.com

The U.S. will reopen to foreign visitors on Nov. 8

The U.S. border will reopen to vaccinated foreign travelers on Nov. 8. The date, announced Friday morning on Twitter by White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz, will apply to both air and land travel. The setting of a firm reopening date is welcome news to sectors throughout the U.S....
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Fiji Airways#San Francisco#Boeing#Cirium Flight Data#Care Fiji Commitment#World Health Organization
travelweekly.com

United Airlines plans big transatlantic expansion

United said it has planned the airline's largest transatlantic expansion in history for next spring, including five new destinations that aren't served by other U.S. carriers and three additional new routes. The carrier will also begin six previously announced international routes that it delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "Given...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
travelweekly.com

In Australia, a familiar playbook to reopen cruising

Cruise ships have slowly returned to service (or have solid plans to do so) on every continent, save one: Australian officials have not, so far, included cruising in the nation's reopening plan. And for those who followed the cruise industry's battle with the CDC to restart cruising in the U.S.,...
WORLD
AFP

Singapore expands quarantine-free travel for vaccinated passengers

Singapore on Tuesday began quarantine-free entry for fully vaccinated passengers from eight countries, part of a plan to ease restrictions as the business hub gears up to live with the coronavirus. The latest easing expanded a programme that began with vaccinated air travel lanes with Germany and Brunei last month, and is now open to passengers from the United States, Canada, Britain, Denmark, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands. Singapore Airlines said flights under the scheme were scheduled to depart from Amsterdam, London, Los Angeles and New York on Tuesday. "We have seen very strong demand for our Vaccinated Travel Lane flights," the airline told AFP.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Airbus
travelweekly.com

Royal Caribbean cancels Australia summer cruises on Ovation of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International canceled the Ovation of the Seas' summer season out of Sydney, citing Australia's continued cruise ban. "A clear pathway for the return of cruising is yet to be established by the Australian government. As a result, we've reviewed our Australia 2021-2022 season and, unfortunately, we have made the decision to cancel the sailings," the cruise line said in a post on its Australia Facebook page.
LIFESTYLE
travelweekly.com

USVI's Sail Luna charter navigates the pandemic era

The pandemic made for some tumultuous times for many small businesses in the Caribbean, with the loss of customers and the revenue they generate. But Sail Luna, a charter business based in the U.S. Virgin Islands, managed to navigate those tough times very well, according to Capt. Nim and chef/first mate Fabiola "Fabi" Hirschhorn, the husband and wife team who own, operate and charter their 45-foot Sail Luna catamaran out of St. Thomas.
TRAVEL
travelweekly.com

A resort in St. Vincent and the Grenadines buys a Covid-test machine

To alleviate the 48-hour quarantine that the government of St. Vincent and The Grenadines requires for all visitors arriving by air, Palm Island Resort on the southern tip of the Grenadine archipelago purchased its own PCR testing machine. "While this was a significant investment, we acknowledged that in order to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
Parade

Here Are the Groceries You Might Be Missing On Store Shelves

Food shortages at your local supermarket are about to be a new normal—if they aren’t already. “Current shortages result from a combination of increased demand—USDA data shows that demand for foods is up 13% versus last year—and tightening supply,” Xavier Naville, author of The Lettuce Diaries: How A Frenchman Found Gold Growing Vegetables In China, food processing company founder and executive and strategy coach explained to Parade. “Depending on categories, tightening supply can come from adverse climate conditions: for example, Canada’s harvest of durum wheat used in pasta is down 30% compared to last year; or it can be because many food factories are operating below capacity because of COVID-19 restrictions in production (i.e., more distance between workers fin meat processing).”
FOOD & DRINKS
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
BoardingArea

The USA sets 8th November as the magic date

A lot of people – including your writer and editor – have been waiting for the chance to return to the United States of America. Well, it seems the 8th November is the magic date, when the US will end its blanket travel bans, and base entry on vaccination status.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy