Fort Wayne, IN

Volunteers needed for elderly and disabled leaf raking assistance program

 6 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – NeighborLink Fort Wayne is looking for volunteers to help rake leaves for elderly and disabled Fort Wayne residents.

The organization said it has a goal of completing 125 leaf raking projects in 2021 and volunteers are needed to meet that goal.

Here is when fall colors will peak in Indiana

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up on the NeighborLink website or they can identify a project in their neighborhood and connect directly with that specific neighbor, the organization said.

Any elderly or disabled residents who need help with leaves this fall are asked to contact NeighborLink at 260-209-0074 or post their project directly on the NeighborLink website .

Community Policy