Freeman home run sends Braves to NLCS with 5-4 win over Brewers

By Associated Press
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Freddie Freeman hit a tiebreaking home run off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader with two outs in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves advanced to the NL Championship Series for the second year in a row, finishing off the Brewers 5-4 on Tuesday night. The Braves won the...

triblive.com

Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
Freeman launches Braves into league championship series with dramatic home run

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was relieved that the first pitch he saw in his eighth inning at bat Tuesday night was a good one to hit. “Luckily, it was the first pitch and I didn’t have to hear my name being chanted so much to make me do something,” said Freeman. “It’s hard to bring your emotions down, but we were able to do it.”
Braves 5, Brewers 4 – Season is Over For Milwaukee

ATLANTA, GA (WHBL) – The season is over for the Milwaukee Brewers, and the Atlanta Braves are on their way to the NLCS. Atlanta clinched a spot in the championship series after topping the Brewers with a 5-4 win at home in game four on Tuesday. The Braves win the series 3 games to 1.
