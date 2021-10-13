Babysitter accused of sexually assaulting 3 girls, officials say

An Egg Harbor Township man was arrested Saturday after he was accused of sexually assaulting three girls he was responsible for babysitting, authorities said. George Getty III, 29, was charged first degree aggravated sexual assault, three counts of second degree sexual assault, three counts of second degree child endangerment and count of third degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The endangering count was due to him allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material, authorities said.