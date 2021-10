Gary Bettman, Commissioner of the NHL, has had his say on both the Jack Eichel and Robin Lehner situations currently catching the attention of fans. Eichel is, of course, stuck in a dispute with the Buffalo Sabres over the type of surgery he should have on his neck, while Lehner created a firestorm on Twitter over the weekend by accusing NHL teams of handing out prescription drugs to players without a prescription.

NHL ・ 15 DAYS AGO