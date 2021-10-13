CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney

Operation HO HO HO: Home Alone And adidas Draw Up Plans For A Forum Low Collaboration

Cover picture for the articleRather than working with creative partners and designers of the modern day, adidas is looking to strike nostalgic notes by collaborating with classic Disney franchises of the past. It’s a shrewd move as anyone born in the Generation X period will likely take notice, and few have the draw power like Home Alone, the unforgettable 1990s Christmas holiday classic starring Macaulay Culkin.

