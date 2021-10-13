Operation HO HO HO: Home Alone And adidas Draw Up Plans For A Forum Low Collaboration
Rather than working with creative partners and designers of the modern day, adidas is looking to strike nostalgic notes by collaborating with classic Disney franchises of the past. It’s a shrewd move as anyone born in the Generation X period will likely take notice, and few have the draw power like Home Alone, the unforgettable 1990s Christmas holiday classic starring Macaulay Culkin.sneakernews.com
