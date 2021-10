Ben Simmons’ return to the Philadelphia 76ers is in full swing, but his Sixers teammates have to wait a little longer before seeing him on the court with them. As Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report noted, Simmons has already passed his physicals and can begin working out with Sixers coaches on Wednesday. However, he has to do so while in isolation in accordance to the NBA’s health and safety protocols for players returning to market.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO