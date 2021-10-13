IMPD investigates triple homicide after 3 bodies are found in wooded area on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD continues to investigate an unusual triple homicide on Indy’s south side.

The victims were all found in a wooded area in the 4400 block of S. Meridian Street near 465.

IMPD says one of their officers was off-duty at the time and was working security for a business along 465 when he found two men shot to death.

A third body was found nearby a short time later.

“It’s very suspicious and it’s very concerning,” said Ryan Gill.

Ryan Gill’s step-son, Mike James is one of the victims. The 22-year-old leaves behind a large family including two kids.

“It hurts talking about him in the past tense, but he was a good kid. He had two young boys,” said Gill.

Ryan says her family first became worried when Mike didn’t return calls or messages hours earlier Tuesday night.

“Around 6 o’clock is when we realized we were not able to reach him,” said Gill.

Police reports show one of the other victims, 18-year-old Joseph Thomas, was reported missing a day earlier on Monday.

The third victim has yet to be identified.

“This is going to be a very complex investigation,” said IMPD officer William Young.

Police admit they’re not sure how long any of the three bodies had been in the woods or if they were killed at different times.

They do stress that they need the public’s help to solve the case.

“It’s extremely extremely important that our investigators get information to hold whoever did this accountable and responsible,” said Young.

“There’s really nothing that we know honestly,” said Gill.

While some friends and family don’t know what motivated the killings, they’re simply tired of all the violence in the city.

“A lot of people are hurting and hurt people hurt people,” said Gill.

Anyone with information or who may have been in the area today and seen anything remotely suspicious is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous

