Finney County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Finney, Grant, Haskell, Kearny, Seward, Stevens by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 20:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Kansas. Target Area: Finney; Grant; Haskell; Kearny; Seward; Stevens The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Seward County in southwestern Kansas Southeastern Kearny County in southwestern Kansas Western Finney County in southwestern Kansas Grant County in southwestern Kansas Stevens County in southwestern Kansas Haskell County in southwestern Kansas * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 837 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lakin to near Ryus to 9 miles southeast of Feterita, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Lakin, Ryus and Hickok around 840 PM CDT. Deerfield around 845 PM CDT. Hugoton and Holcomb around 850 PM CDT. Garden City around 855 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Moscow, Woods, Plymell, Cave, Satanta and Pierceville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

