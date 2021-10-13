CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lane, Scott by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 20:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern and west central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern and west central Kansas. Target Area: Lane; Scott The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Scott County in west central Kansas Northwestern Lane County in west central Kansas * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 835 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles west of Scott State Lake to near Modoc to 14 miles southeast of Leoti, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Scott State Lake around 850 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Scott City and Manning. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

