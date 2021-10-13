CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas County, OK

Tornado Warning issued for Texas by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 20:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Texas The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Texas County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 835 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Guymon, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Guymon and Optima. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN

alerts.weather.gov

