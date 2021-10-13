CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Stanton by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 20:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT/1000 PM MDT/ for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton; Stanton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT/800 PM MDT/ FOR HAMILTON...KEARNY...NORTHWESTERN GRANT AND NORTHEASTERN STANTON COUNTIES At 830 PM CDT/730 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Modoc to 8 miles north of Big Bow, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lakin, Syracuse and Kendall. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Green River Basin, Upper Green River Basin Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 08:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Green River Basin; Upper Green River Basin Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Snow, with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Upper Green River Basin Foothills and Upper Green River Basin. * WHEN...Through Noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Slick roads will make travel hazardous during the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected to fall along US 189 from Big Piney/Marbleton to Daniel.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 14:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Shirley Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts possible in higher terrain. * WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin. * WHEN...Now through 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM AKDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...6 PM today to 6 AM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM AKDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...6 PM today to 6 AM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow, with accumulations 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains. * WHEN...Through 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult through Wind River Canyon, especially through the morning commute.
HOT SPRINGS COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lander Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 11:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lander Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Periods of heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, mainly south of Lander. Higher amounts possible towards Sinks Canyon. * WHERE...Lander Foothills. * WHEN...Through 3 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times due to snow covered roads and poor visibility.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Absaroka Mountains, Wind River Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Wind River Mountains West WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Total accumulations of 6 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts around one foot in the southern Absaroka Range. * WHERE...Absaroka Mountains and Wind River Mountains West. * WHEN...Through 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Mountain recreation is not recommended. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will be heaviest at the south end of the Absaroka Range, while totals may only reach a few inches toward the Montana state line. The heaviest amounts on the west slopes of the Wind River Mountains will be over the south, and along the Divide above 10000 feet.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-20 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Savannah River near Clyo. * Until further notice. * At 1015 AM EDT Tuesday, the stage was 11.2 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 12.5 feet Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
#Severe Weather#West Wind#Tornado#Severe Thunderstorms
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 08:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Wind River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Upper Wind River Basin near Dubois. * WHEN...Through Noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times, due to snow covered and slick roads.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Black Hills, Northern Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 12:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Black Hills; Northern Foot Hills; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills Patchy dense fog has developed in the northern Black Hills, northern Foothills, and across portions of northeastern Wyoming around the Bear Lodge Mountains. This fog will cause limited visibility, especially over the higher terrain. Remember to use you low beams in fog, slow down, and provide plenty of braking distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you in order to prevent accidents.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-20 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Savannah River near Clyo. * Until further notice. * At 1015 AM EDT Tuesday, the stage was 11.2 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 12.5 feet Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 05:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-19 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Please allow extra time this morning to arrive at your destination. Be prepared for rapid reductions in visibility over short distances when traveling this morning, particularly along Interstate 5 and Highways 34, 99 and 126. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; South Willamette Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility of 1/4 mile or less at times. * WHERE...Central and Southern Willamette Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for DeWitt by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-19 20:46:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM CDT. Target Area: DeWitt The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River Near Cuero affecting DeWitt County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River Near Cuero. * Until this evening. * At 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 24.2 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday was 31.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 7.3 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Minor low lying flooding extends into the floodplain above and below Cuero. Steen Road (between FM 766 and US Hwy 183 near Hochheim) monitored for flooding. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.3 feet on 04/12/1997. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Guadalupe River Cuero 24.0 24.2 Tue 8 am CDT 11.7 9.6 8.6
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-20 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jackson County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Areas of Jackson County including Ashland, Phoenix, Talent, Medford, and surrounding foothills. * WHEN...From 5 PM Tuesday to 5 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects including Halloween decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drought-stressed and fully leafed-out trees will be more vulnerable to wind damage. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brantley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 09:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brantley The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Satilla River At Atkinson. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 8:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 13.3 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.4 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Warners Landing, Louis Landing and secondary roads around KOA campgrounds begin to flood. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, River Rock Road begins to experience flooding across the road.
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Central Siskiyou County, Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 22:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: South Central Siskiyou County; Western Siskiyou County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations 5 to 10 inches around Mount Shasta above 5000 feet. 2 to 5 inches expected in the high terrain areas of McCash and River Complex wildfires. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Western Siskiyou County and South Central Siskiyou County in elevations mostly above 5000 feet in Everitt Memorial Road near Mount Shasta and portions of the McCash and River Complex wildfires. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 10:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-22 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued tonight at 1000 PM EDT. Target Area: Noble The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville. * Until early Friday afternoon. * At 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 6.3 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.3 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, The north end of Lakeview Drive is covered by water. Several houses have water to their foundations on Steinberger Lake Drive. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.1 feet on 03/23/1982.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-20 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Siskiyou County including Interstate 5 near Weed. * WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects including Halloween decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drought-stressed trees will be more vulnerable to wind damage. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, North Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 14:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; North Laramie Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...Now through 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lander Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 11:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lander Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Periods of heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, mainly south of Lander. Higher amounts possible towards Sinks Canyon. * WHERE...Lander Foothills. * WHEN...Through 3 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times due to snow covered roads and poor visibility.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY

