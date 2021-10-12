CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmacological treatment for bipolar mania: a systematic review and network meta-analysis of double-blind randomized controlled trials

By Taro Kishi
Nature.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA systematic review and random-effects model network meta-analysis was conducted to compare the efficacy, acceptability, tolerability, and safety of pharmacological interventions for adults with acute bipolar mania. We searched PubMed, the Cochrane Library, and Embase databases for eligible studies published before March 14, 2021. Randomized controlled trials (RCTs) of oral medication

Nature.com

Safety, tolerability and antiviral activity of the antisense oligonucleotide bepirovirsen in patients with chronic hepatitis B: a phase 2 randomized controlled trial

Chronic infection with hepatitis B virus (HBV) leads to an increased risk of death from cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. Functional cure rates are low with current treatment options (nucleos(t)ide analogs (NAs) and pegylated interferons). Bepirovirsen is an antisense oligonucleotide targeting all HBV messenger RNAs; in cell culture and animal models, bepirovirsen leads to reductions in HBV-derived RNAs, HBV DNA and viral proteins. This phase 2 double-blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled trial is the first evaluation of the safety and activity of an antisense oligonucleotide targeting HBV RNA in both treatment-naÃ¯ve and virally suppressed individuals with chronic HBV infection. The primary objective was to assess the safety and tolerability of bepirovirsen in individuals with chronic hepatitis B (CHB) (NCT02981602). The secondary objective was to assess antiviral activity, including the change from baseline to day 29 in serum hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) concentration. Participants with CHB infection â‰¥6 months and serum HBsAg â‰¥50 IU"‰mlâˆ’1 were enrolled from seven centers across Hong Kong and the Republic of Korea and randomized (3:1 within each dose cohort) to receive bepirovirsen or placebo via subcutaneous injection twice weekly during weeks 1 and 2 (days 1, 4, 8 and 11) and once weekly during weeks 3 and 4 (days 15 and 22). Participants were then followed for 26 weeks. Twenty-four participants were treatment-naÃ¯ve and seven were receiving stable NA therapy. Treatment-emergent adverse events were mostly mild/moderate (most commonly injection site reactions). Eleven (61.1%) and three (50.0%) treatment-naÃ¯ve participants experienced one or more treatment-emergent adverse event in the bepirovirsen and placebo groups, respectively. In participants receiving NA therapy, the corresponding numbers were three (60.0%) and one (50.0%). Transient, self-resolving alanine aminotransferase flares (â‰¥2Ã— upper limit of normal) were observed in eight treatment-naÃ¯ve participants and three participants on stable NA regimens in the bepirovirsen treatment arms. HBsAg reductions were observed and were significant versus placebo for treatment-naÃ¯ve participants receiving bepirovirsen 300"‰mg (P"‰="‰0.001), but not for the bepirovirsen 150"‰mg group (P"‰="‰0.245) or participants receiving stable NA therapy (P"‰="‰0.762). Two participants in each of the 300 mg dose groups achieved HBsAg levels below the lower limit of quantitation by day 29 (n"‰="‰3) or day 36 (n"‰="‰1). Bepirovirsen had a favorable safety profile. These preliminary observations warrant further investigation of the safety and activity of bepirovirsen in a larger CHB patient population.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

ACC inhibitor alone or co-administered with a DGAT2 inhibitor in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: two parallel, placebo-controlled, randomized phase 2a trials

Alterations in lipid metabolism might contribute to the pathogenesis of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). However, no pharmacological agents are currently approved in the United States or the European Union for the treatment of NAFLD. Two parallel phase 2a studies investigated the effects of liver-directed ACC1/2 inhibition in adults with NAFLD. The first study (NCT03248882) examined the effects of monotherapy with a novel ACC1/2 inhibitor, PF-05221304 (2, 10, 25 and 50"‰mg once daily (QD)), versus placebo at 16 weeks of treatment; the second study (NCT03776175) investigated the effects of PF-05221304 (15"‰mg twice daily (BID)) co-administered with a DGAT2 inhibitor, PF-06865571 (300"‰mg BID), versus placebo after 6 weeks of treatment. The primary endpoint in both studies was percent change from baseline in liver fat assessed by magnetic resonance imaging"“proton density fat fraction. Dose-dependent reductions in liver fat reached 50"“65% with PF-05221304 monotherapy doses â‰¥10"‰mg QD; least squares mean (LSM) 80% confidence interval (CI) was âˆ’7.2 (âˆ’13.9, 0.0), âˆ’17.1 (âˆ’22.7, âˆ’11.1), âˆ’49.9 (âˆ’53.3, âˆ’46.2), âˆ’55.9 (âˆ’59.0, âˆ’52.4) and âˆ’64.8 (âˆ’67.5, âˆ’62.0) with 16 weeks placebo and PF-05221304 2, 10, 25 and 50"‰mg QD, respectively. The overall incidence of adverse events (AEs) did not increase with increasing PF-05221304 dose, except for a dose-dependent elevation in serum triglycerides (a known consequence of hepatic acetyl-coenzyme A carboxylase (ACC) inhibition) in 23/305 (8%) patients, leading to withdrawal in 13/305 (4%), and a dose-dependent elevation in other serum lipids. Co-administration of PF-05221304 and PF-06865571 lowered liver fat compared to placebo (placebo-adjusted LSM (90% CI) âˆ’44.6% (âˆ’54.8, âˆ’32.2)). Placebo-adjusted LSM (90% CI) reduction in liver fat was âˆ’44.5% (âˆ’55.0, âˆ’31.7) and âˆ’35.4% (âˆ’47.4, âˆ’20.7) after 6 weeks with PF-05221304 or PF-06865571 alone. AEs were reported for 10/28 (36%) patients after co-administered PF-05221304 and PF-06865571, with no discontinuations due to AEs, and the ACC inhibitor-mediated effect on serum triglycerides was mitigated, suggesting that PF-05221304 and PF-06865571 co-administration has the potential to address some of the limitations of ACC inhibition alone.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mortality risk factors of COVID-19 infection in kidney transplantation recipients: a systematic review and meta-analysis of cohorts and clinical registries

Kidney transplantation recipients (KTR) with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are at higher risk of death than general population. However, mortality risk factors in KTR are still not clearly identified. Our objective was to systematically analyze published evidence for risk factors associated with mortality in COVID-19 KTR. Electronic databases were searched for eligible studies on 1 August 2021. All prospective and retrospective studies of COVID-19 in KTR were considered eligible without language restriction. Since data in case reports and series could potentially be subsets of larger studies, only studies with ≥ 50 patients were included. Random-effects model meta-analysis was used to calculate weighted mean difference (WMD) and pooled odds ratio (OR) of factors associated with mortality. From a total 1,137 articles retrieved, 13 were included in the systematic review and meta-analysis comprising 4,440 KTR. Compared with survivors, non-survivors were significantly older (WMD 10.5 years, 95% CI 9.3–11.8). KTR of deceased donor were at higher risk of death (OR 1.73, 95% CI 1.10–2.74). Comorbidities including diabetes mellitus, cardiovascular disease, and active cancer significantly increased mortality risk. KTR with dyspnea (OR 5.68, 95% CI 2.11–15.33) and pneumonia (OR 10.64, 95% CI 3.37–33.55) at presentation were at higher mortality risk, while diarrhea decreased the risk (OR 0.61, 95% CI 0.47–0.78). Acute kidney injury was associated with mortality (OR 3.24, 95% CI 1.36–7.70). Inflammatory markers were significantly higher in the non-survivors, including C-reactive protein, procalcitonin, and interleukine-6. A number of COVID-19 mortality risk factors were identified from KTR patient characteristics, presenting symptoms, and laboratory investigations. KTR with these risk factors should receive more intensive monitoring and early therapeutic interventions to optimize health outcomes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Omission of day +11 methotrexate dose and allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation outcomes: results of a systematic review/meta-analysis

Allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT) is potentially curative for patients with malignant and benign hematologic conditions. Graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) is a known complication of allo-HCT that results in significant morbidity and mortality. A common GVHD prophylaxis strategy combines a calcineurin inhibitor with methotrexate. When mucositis and organ toxicity develop, the day +11 dose is frequently omitted to limit further organ damage. The potential impact of this practice on allo-HCT outcomes is unclear as published data show conflicting results. Thus, we performed a systematic review/meta-analysis of the available literature to assess the impact of omitting day +11 methotrexate on allo-HCT recipients. Data were extracted in relation to benefits (overall survival [OS], progression-free survival [PFS]) and harms (acute and chronic GVHD, non-relapse mortality [NRM], and relapse). Pooled OS rate favored those who received day +11 methotrexate vs. those who did not (HR"‰="‰1.21; 95% CI"‰="‰1.02"“1.43; p"‰="‰0.03). There was no significant difference in pooled rates of PFS (HR"‰="‰0.96; 95% CI"‰="‰0.60"“1.52; p"‰="‰0.85), acute GVHD (HR"‰="‰1.03; 95% CI"‰="‰0.35"“2.98; p"‰="‰0.96), chronic GVHD (HR"‰="‰0.83; 95% CI"‰="‰0.44"“1.57; p"‰="‰0.57), NRM (HR"‰="‰0.86; 95% CI"‰="‰0.67"“1.11; p"‰="‰0.25), and relapse (HR"‰="‰0.97; 95% CI"‰="‰0.75"“1.26; p"‰="‰0.83) between the two groups. Large prospective multicenter studies are needed to better define the significance of day +11 methotrexate omission.
SCIENCE
Eisai
Nature.com

Author Correction: Hemidiaphragmatic paralysis following costoclavicular versus supraclavicular brachial plexus block: a randomized controlled trial

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97843-x, published online 21 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 3, which was incorrectly given as 'Department of Nursing, Health Institute of Technology, Daejeon, Republic of Korea.'. The correct affiliation is listed below:. Department of Nursing, Chungnam National University,...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Levosimendan versus dobutamine for sepsis-induced cardiac dysfunction: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Levosimendan and dobutamine are extensively used to treat sepsis-associated cardiovascular failure in ICU. Nevertheless, the role and mechanism of levosimendan in patients with sepsis-induced cardiomyopathy remains unclear. Moreover, previous studies on whether levosimendan is superior to dobutamine are still controversial. More importantly, these studies did not take changes (before-after comparison to the baseline) in quantitative parameters such as ejection fraction into account with the baseline level. Here, we aimed to determine the pros and cons of the two medicines by assessing the changes in cardiac function and blood lactate, mortality, with the standardized mean difference used as a summary statistic. Relevant studies were obtained by a thorough and disciplined literature search in several notable academic databases, including Google Scholar, PubMed, Cochrane Library and Embase until November 2020. Outcomes included changes in cardiac function, lactic acid, mortality and length of hospital stay. A total of 6 randomized controlled trials were included in this study, including 192 patients. Compared with dobutamine, patients treated with levosimendan had a greater improvement of cardiac index (Î”CI) (random effects, SMD"‰="‰0.90 [0.20,1.60]; I2"‰="‰76%, P"‰<"‰0.01) and left ventricular stroke work index (Î”LVSWI) (random effects, SMD"‰="‰1.56 [0.90,2.21]; I2"‰="‰65%, P"‰="‰0.04), a significant decrease of blood lactate (Î”blood lactate) (random effects, MD"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.79 [âˆ’"‰1.33,"‰âˆ’"‰0.25]; I2"‰="‰68%, P"‰<"‰0.01) at 24-h after drug intervention, respectively. There was no significant difference between levosimendan and dobutamine on all-cause mortality in ICU (fixed effect, OR"‰="‰0.72 [0.39,1.33]; I2"‰="‰0%, P"‰="‰0.99). We combine effect sizes related to different measurement parameters to evaluate cardiac function, which implied that septic patients with myocardial dysfunction might have a better improvement of cardiac function by levosimendan than dobutamine (random effects, SMD"‰="‰1.05 [0.69,1.41]; I2"‰="‰67%, P"‰<"‰0.01). This study suggested a significant improvement of CI, LVSWI, and decrease of blood lactate in septic patients with myocardial dysfunction in ICU after 24-h administration of levosimendan than dobutamine. However, the administration of levosimendan has neither an impact on mortality nor LVEF. Septic patients with myocardial dysfunction may partly benefit from levosimendan than dobutamine, mainly embodied in cardiac function improvement.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Efficacy and safety of mydriatic microdrops for retinopathy of prematurity screening: an external pilot crossover randomized controlled trial

To study the efficacy and safety of mydriatic microdrops compared with standard drops for retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) screening. Preterm infants undergoing ROP screening received microdrops and standard drops of phenylephrine 1.67% and tropicamide 0.33% in a random allocation sequence at two consecutive weekly examinations. Primary outcome was pupil diameter measured by two masked observers at 45 (T45) and 90 (T90) minutes after instillation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A systematic review and meta-analysis of acceptance- and mindfulness-based interventions for DSM-5 anxiety disorders

This meta-analysis systematically reviewed the evidence on standardized acceptance-/mindfulness-based interventions in DSM-5 anxiety disorders. Randomized controlled trials examining Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT), and Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) were searched via PubMed, Central, PsycInfo, and Scopus until June 2021. Standardized mean differences (SMD) and 95% confidence intervals (CI) were calculated for primary outcomes (anxiety) and secondary ones (depression and quality of life). Risk of bias was assessed using the Cochrane tool. We found 23 studies, mostly of unclear risk of bias, including 1815 adults with different DSM-5 anxiety disorders. ACT, MBCT and MBSR led to short-term effects on clinician- and patient-rated anxiety in addition to treatment as usual (TAU) versus TAU alone. In comparison to Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), ACT and MBCT showed comparable effects on both anxiety outcomes, while MBSR showed significantly lower effects. Analyses up to 6 and 12Â months did not reveal significant differences compared to TAU or CBT. Effects on depression and quality of life showed similar trends. Statistical heterogeneity was moderate to considerable. Adverse events were reported insufficiently. The evidence suggests short-term anxiolytic effectsÂ ofÂ acceptance-Â andÂ mindfulness-based interventions. Specific treatment effects exceeding those of placebo mechanisms remain unclear. Protocol registry: Registered at Prospero on November 3rd, 2017 (CRD42017076810).
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Catheter-based ultrasound renal denervation in patients with resistant hypertension: the randomized, controlled REQUIRE trial

Renal denervation is a promising new non-pharmacological treatment for resistant hypertension. However, there is a lack of data from Asian patients. The REQUIRE trial investigated the blood pressure-lowering efficacy of renal denervation in treated patients with resistant hypertension from Japan and South Korea. Adults with resistant hypertension (seated office blood pressure â‰¥150/90"‰mmHg and 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure â‰¥140"‰mmHg) with suitable renal artery anatomy were randomized to ultrasound renal denervation or a sham procedure. The primary endpoint was change from baseline in 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure at 3 months. A total of 143 patients were included (72 renal denervation, 71 sham control). Reduction from baseline in 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure at 3 months was not significantly different between the renal denervation (âˆ’6.6"‰mmHg) and sham control (âˆ’6.5"‰mmHg) groups (difference: âˆ’0.1, 95% confidence interval âˆ’5.5, 5.3; p"‰="‰0.971). Reductions from baseline in home and office systolic blood pressure (differences: "“1.8"‰mmHg [p"‰="‰0.488] and âˆ’2.0"‰mmHg [p"‰="‰0.511], respectively), and medication load, did not differ significantly between the two groups. The procedure-/device-related major adverse events was not seen. This study did not show a significant difference in ambulatory blood pressure reductions between renal denervation and a sham procedure in treated patients with resistant hypertension. Although blood pressure reduction after renal denervation was similar to other sham-controlled studies, the sham group in this study showed much greater reduction. This unexpected blood pressure reduction in the sham control group highlights study design issues that will be addressed in a new trial.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Meta-analysis Reviews Impact of Dietary Factors on T1D Risk

Researchers highlighted the beneficial effects of breastfeeding on mitigating type 1 diabetes (T1D) risk. Breastfeeding and late introduction of gluten, fruit, and cow’s milk may reduce the risk of type 1 diabetes (T1D) in infants, whereas high intake of cow’s milk may increase T1D risk, according to results of a systematic review and meta-analysis. Findings were published in EBioMedicine.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Meta-analysis of COVID-19 single-cell studies confirms eight key immune responses

Several single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) studies analyzing immune response to COVID-19 infection have been recently published. Most of these studies have small sample sizes, which limits the conclusions that can be made with high confidence. By re-analyzing these data in a standardized manner, we validated 8 of the 20 published results across multiple datasets. In particular, we found a consistent decrease in T-cells with increasing COVID-19 infection severity, upregulation of type I Interferon signal pathways, presence of expanded B-cell clones in COVID-19 patients but no consistent trend in T-cell clonal expansion. Overall, our results show that the conclusions drawn from scRNA-seq data analysis of small cohorts of COVID-19 patients need to be treated with some caution.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Prediction of severe adverse events, modes of action and drug treatments for COVID-19's complications

Following SARS-CoV-2 infection, some COVID-19 patients experience severe host driven adverse events. To treat these complications, their underlying etiology and drug treatments must be identified. Thus, a novel AI methodology MOATAI-VIR, which predicts disease-protein-pathway relationships and repurposed FDA-approved drugs to treat COVID-19's clinical manifestations was developed. SARS-CoV-2 interacting human proteins and GWAS identified respiratory failure genes provide the input from which the mode-of-action (MOA) proteins/pathways of the resulting disease comorbidities are predicted. These comorbidities are then mapped to their clinical manifestations. To assess each manifestation's molecular basis, their prioritized shared proteins were subject to global pathway analysis. Next, the molecular features associated with hallmark COVID-19 phenotypes, e.g. unusual neurological symptoms, cytokine storms, and blood clots were explored. In practice, 24/26 of the major clinical manifestations are successfully predicted. Three major uncharacterized manifestation categories including neoplasms are also found. The prevalence of neoplasms suggests that SARS-CoV-2 might be an oncovirus due to shared molecular mechanisms between oncogenesis and viral replication. Then, repurposed FDA-approved drugs that might treat COVID-19's clinical manifestations are predicted by virtual ligand screening of the most frequent comorbid protein targets. These drugs might help treat both COVID-19's severe adverse events and lesser ones such as loss of taste/smell.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

Influence of red blood cell indices on HbA1c performance in detecting dysglycaemia in a Singapore preconception cohort study

Abnormalities of red blood cell (RBC) indices may affect glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c) levels. We assessed the influence of haemoglobin (Hb) and mean corpuscular volume (MCV) on the performance of HbA1c in detecting dysglycaemia among reproductive aged women planning to conceive. Women aged 18"“45Â years (n"‰="‰985) were classified as normal (12"‰â‰¤"‰Hb"‰â‰¤"‰16Â g/dL and 80"‰â‰¤"‰MCV"‰â‰¤"‰100Â fL) and abnormal (Hb"‰<"‰12Â g/dL and/or MCV"‰<"‰80Â fL). The Area Under the Receiver Operating Characteristic (AUROC) curve was used to determine the performance of HbA1c in detecting dysglycaemic status (prediabetes and diabetes). There were 771 (78.3%) women with normal RBC indices. The AUROCs for the normal and abnormal groups were 0.75 (95% confidence interval 0.69, 0.81) and 0.80 (0.70, 0.90), respectively, and were not statistically different from one another [difference 0.04 (âˆ’"‰0.16, 0.08)]. Further stratification by ethnicity showed no difference between the two groups among Chinese and Indian women. However, Malay women with normal RBC indices displayed lower AUROC compared to those with abnormal RBC indices (0.71 (0.55, 0.87) vs. 0.98 (0.93, 1.00), p"‰="‰0.002). The results suggest that the performance of HbA1c in detecting dysglycaemia was not influenced by abnormal RBC indices based on low Hb and/or low MCV. However, there may be ethnic variations among them.
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

Koya Medical Presents Positive Interim Data from Randomized Trial Comparing its Dayspring Lymphedema Treatment to Pneumatic Compression

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2021-- Koya Medical, a healthcare company on a mission to transform lymphatic and venous care through a comprehensive suite of innovative, people-centric platforms, recently presented data from the company’s prospective, multi-center, randomized, crossover study (NILE – NCT04908254) comparing Dayspring ®, the company’s active compression treatment for lymphedema, to a traditional pneumatic compression pump. In the trial, study participants reported significantly greater adherence to Dayspring treatment in comparison to the use of pneumatic compression pump. Additionally, subjects in the Dayspring arm demonstrated greater reduction in limb volume, improvement in quality of life and patient preference. Dayspring is the first active compression treatment that enables movement and mobility cleared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to treat lymphedema and other similar conditions.
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

ARIEL3 Trial: Exploratory Analysis Data

Bhavesh Shah, RPh, BCOP:We’ve seen some data out there recently at ASCO [American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting]. ARIEL3 had an analysis of the data. For those who may not be familiar with ARIEL3, it was a rucaparib phase 3 randomized controlled trial vs placebo. A recent analysis was done for that trial to see if there were any clinical or molecular characteristics that were more favorable for patients on rucaparib. We found that there were patients with BRCA wild type, which we know, and other known mechanisms of PARP inhibitors were more sensitive and had a favorable response and progression-free survival. I don’t know if there’s anything else you wanted to add to that; that’s my reading. Also, we’re so evolved in molecular characteristics. We can look at these things at a more granular level. Where is there anything that may be more favorable? There are many mutations and drivers that could be somewhat favorable or somewhat not favorable.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Systematic characterization of human response to H1N1 influenza vaccination through the construction and integration of personalized transcriptome response profiles

Gene expression data is commonly used in vaccine studies to characterize differences between treatment groups or sampling time points. Group-wise comparisons of the transcriptional perturbations induced by vaccination have been applied extensively for investigating the mechanisms of action of vaccines. Such approaches, however, may not be sensitive enough for detecting changes occurring within a minority of the population under investigation or in single individuals. In this study, we developed a data analysis framework to characterize individual subject response profiles in the context of repeated measure experiments, which are typical of vaccine mode of action studies. Following the definition of the methodology, this was applied to the analysis of human transcriptome responses induced by vaccination with a subunit influenza vaccine. Results highlighted a substantial heterogeneity in how different subjects respond to vaccination. Moreover, the extent of transcriptional modulation experienced by each individual subject was found to be associated with the magnitude of vaccine-specific functional antibody response, pointing to a mechanistic link between genes involved in protein production and innate antiviral response. Overall, we propose that the improved characterization of the intersubject heterogeneity, enabled by our approach, can help driving the improvement and optimization of current and next-generation vaccines.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Blindness in glaucoma: primary open-angle glaucoma versus primary angle-closure glaucoma-a meta-analysis

To estimate the risk of blindness with primary angle-closure glaucoma (PACG) compared to primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) in those population-based studies that reported blindness rates for both PACG and POAG. Method. A systematic search was performed in PubMed for articles published in English between 2000 and 2020 reporting the prevalence...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Sake yeast induces the sleep-promoting effects under the stress-induced acute insomnia in mice

Sleep deprivation induces adverse effects on the health, productivity, and performance. The individuals who could not get enough sleep temporarily experience the symptoms of an induced acute insomnia. This study investigated the efficacy of sake yeast in treatment of acute insomnia in mice. The results of this study showed that sake yeast induced a significant dose-dependent wake reduction, a rapid eye movement (REM) and a non-REM (NREM) sleep enhancement during the first 6Â h after the oral administration of sake yeast with locomotor activity and core body temperature decreases under the stressful environment in a new cage. In fact, the wake amounts at 3Â h and 6Â h were significantly reduced after the oral administration of sake yeast compared with the vehicle. The NREM sleep amounts at 3Â h and 6Â h significantly increased after the administration of sake yeast compared with the vehicle. The REM amount at 6Â h significantly increased after the administration of sake yeast compared with the vehicle, but not at 3Â h. The previous study suggested that the sleep-promoting effects of sake yeast could be referred from the activating effect of adenosine A2A receptor (A2AR). In summary, the sake yeast is an A2AR agonist and may induce sleep due to its stress-reducing and anti-anxiety properties. Further verification of the involvement of adenosine in the pathophysiology of insomnia is needed.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Myopia prediction: a systematic review

Myopia is a leading cause of visual impairment and has raised significant international concern in recent decades with rapidly increasing prevalence and incidence worldwide. Accurate prediction of future myopia risk could help identify high-risk children for early targeted intervention to delay myopia onset or slow myopia progression. Researchers have built and assessed various myopia prediction models based on different datasets, including baseline refraction or biometric data, lifestyle data, genetic data, and data integration. Here, we summarize all related work published in the past 30 years and provide a comprehensive review of myopia prediction methods, datasets, and performance, which could serve as a useful reference and valuable guideline for future research.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Internalised weight stigma as a mediator of the relationship between experienced/perceived weight stigma and biopsychosocial outcomes: a systematic review

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. To systematically review studies that have assessed the mediating role of internalised weight stigma on the relationship between experienced/perceived weight stigma and any biopsychosocial outcomes. Methods. PsycINFO, PsycExtra, Web of Science, CINAHL, Medline and Embase were systematically searched. Identified studies were double screened...
WEIGHT LOSS

