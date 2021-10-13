CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lawrence Starring In New Comedy No Hard Feelings

By James White
Empire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lawrence has plenty of movies competing for her attention, but she's decided to add one more potential role, signing on to star for writer/director Gene Stupnitsky in No Hard Feelings. Stupnitsky, who last co-wrote and directed Good Boys, worked on the script with John Phillips, who was a producer...

www.empireonline.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
flickprime.com

Jennifer Lawrence covers baby bump in stunning attire on NYC stroll

Jennifer Lawrence, who not too long ago introduced her being pregnant with associate Cooke Maroney, was not too long ago noticed in New York, masking her child bump in beautiful bodycon apparel, accompanied by an overcoat. Pictures of Lawrence taking a stroll on the streets of New York City created...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
imdb.com

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Is Casual Chic for New York City Outing With Derek Blasberg

Whoever said you can't wear white after Labor Day clearly got it wrong. Jennifer Lawrence stepped out to grab a bite to eat at the Mark Hotel in New York City with friend Derek Blasberg on Thursday, Oct. 14. For the casual outing, the pregnant actress wore a white linen skirt, which she paired with a white and blue button-up top that was left unbuttoned at the top of her belly. She finished off the look with a pair of yellow flats and a tan tote bag. While Jennifer and Cooke Maroney prepare to welcome their own bundle of joy, Derek and his partner, Nick Brown, welcomed a pair of twins in May. The head of fashion and beauty partnerships for YouTube announced the babies'...
BEAUTY & FASHION
darkhorizons.com

Sony Snags “No Hard Feelings” With J-Law

Sony Pictures has reportedly acquired the coming-of-age dramedy pitch “No Hard Feelings” starring Jennifer Lawrence. “The Office” writer/executive producer Gene Stupnitsky will co-write the script with John Phillips and will direct – his second feature following the comedy “Good Boys”. The story is set in Montauk, New York and is...
MOVIES
First Showing

Nina Dobrev Gets Catfished in Romantic Comedy 'Love Hard' Trailer

"Love doesn't have to be perfect, it just has to be honest." Netflix has debuted an official trailer for a holiday romantic comedy titled Love Hard, directed by Costa Rican filmmaker Hernán Jiménez (The Return, About Us, Elsewhere). An LA girl, unlucky in love, falls for an East Coast guy on a dating app and decides to surprise him for the holidays, only to discover that she's been catfished. This lighthearted romantic comedy chronicles her attempt to reel in love. So a "catfish" romcom, but with a twist? Or two? Nina Dobrev stars in this as Natalie Bauer, with a cast including Jimmy O. Yang, Darren Barnet, James Saito, Harry Shum Jr., Mikaela Hoover, Heather McMahan, Althea Kaye, Rebecca Staab, Matty Finochio, and Fletcher Donovan. I like that this is about her learning to actually fall for the guy who catfished her, that's kind of sweet. Or am I just crazy? This seems like another take on the Cyrano story with a few tweaks.
TV & VIDEOS
thezoereport.com

Jennifer Lawrence & Meghan Markle Love This Maternity Brand For Its Comfy Dresses

In recent years, maternity wear has undergone a rebrand, especially where celebrity fashion is concerned. Stars are donning pregnancy outfits that celebrate their growing bellies and feel like natural extensions of their personal styles. And in doing so, they’re dispelling any preconceived notions that maternity clothing is trendless, homogenous, and incompatible with individualistic flair. Look to Kylie Jenner’s belly cutout dress or Jennifer Lawrence’s recent pregnancy outfits — all of which are synchronous with her effortlessly laid-back aesthetic. For instance, the maternity dress Lawrence wore to the Women’s March on Oct. 3 perfectly exemplified how the actor continues to abide by her sartorial habits even with a growing baby bump.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Sweetly PDAs With Husband Cooke Maroney In A White Tank Top – Photos

Jennifer Lawrence shows off her growing baby bump in a sweet PDA moment with husband Cooke Maroney while out and about in NYC. A pregnant Jennifer Lawrence was positively glowing while smooching her husband Cooke Maroney in New York City on Friday, October 8. The couple affectionately held onto each other as they waited outside of a Manhattan restaurant. Jennifer showed off her ever-growing baby bump in a casual white tank top paired with black leggings and a layered set of necklaces for an ultra-chic laid back look. Cooke, ever the stylish art gallerist, looked picture-perfect as he seemingly matched JLaw’s outfit in a white t-shirt and dark pants ensemble. We know – our hearts are melting too!
CELEBRITIES
whowhatwear

Jennifer Lawrence Found a Fresh Way to Wear a Sweatshirt This Season

When Jennifer Lawrence's pregnancy was first announced, we were excited for her and her husband, of course, and we were excited to soon get to see her pregnancy outfits. Lawrence's style just gets more and more polished, and although she wears a lot of designer pieces, her outfits are still accessible and easy to re-create with pieces in your own closet, mostly because she wears a lot of neutrals and basics.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Jason Segel to Lead Apple Comedy From ‘Ted Lasso’s’ Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein

Apple is expanding its relationship with Jason Segel, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein. The tech giant/streamer has handed out a straight-to-series order for Shrinking, a 10-episode scripted comedy starring Segel, who will write and exec produce the show alongside Ted Lasso showrunner Lawrence and Emmy-winner Goldstein. Shrinking revolves around a grieving therapist (Segel) who begins to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge changes to people’s lives — including his own. The comedy hails from Warner Bros. TV, where Lawrence is under a longtime overall deal and is currently...
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Shrinking: Apple TV+ Orders New Comedy Series Starring Jason Segel

Shrinking is coming to Apple TV+. The streaming service has ordered the new comedy series that will star Jason Segel (How I Met Your Mother). He’ll play a psychiatrist who breaks all the rules and tell his patients exactly what he thinks. Ten episodes have been ordered for the series.
TV SERIES
In Style

Jennifer Lawrence's Autumn Outfit Is Like If Sheets Were Wearable

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Though it may have been 80-degrees out yesterday, we're always here for a lesson in autumnal layering. Jennifer Lawrence, who's expecting her first...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Jake Gyllenhaal On Antoine Fuqua Netflix Film ‘The Guilty’: 69 Million Households, No. 1 In 91 Countries

Netflix selectively reveals viewing information when the results are good. More and more stars are pressing the issue, like Kevin Hart did on Fatherhood and Ryan Murphy on Ratched. Such is the case this morning with Jake Gyllenhaal, divulging the stats on The Guilty, the movie he made in lockdown with his Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua. According to Gyllenhaal, the film — shot over 11 days, with Fuqua working from a trailer after someone in his circle tested positive for Covid — will be seen in 69 million households in its first four weeks, and has been the streamer’s top movie in 91 countries. Gyllenhaal plays a 911 dispatcher with a sketchy past who tries to help a woman kidnapped by her husband, leaving her children in danger. Pic opened limited in theaters September 24, and on Netflix beginning October 1. It’s a Nic Pizzolato-scripted remake of the Danish film Den Skyldige. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal)
MOVIES
Empire

I Know What You Did Last Summer Review

The 1997 film adaptation of I Know What You Did Last Summer – based on the 1970s novel of the same name – was a fun, unfussy teen slasher film which endured because of its hot, of-the-moment cast and inventive small town murders. Amazon Prime’s serialised take on the story...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Darren Aronofsky Says He Still Gets ‘the Best Hate Mail Ever’ Because of ‘Mother!’

Darren Aronofsky’s “Mother!” went off like a bomb in late summer 2017, incensing viewers for its unruly, free-flowing storyline, Biblical allegories, environmental protest, and chaotic violence. In the film, Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem play a wife and husband who are also meant to represent Mother Earth and God (or whatever creation figure you ascribe to), and their sprawling house, as it becomes overrun by rowdy houseguests, turns into an apocalyptic nightmare-scape meant to represent the destruction of the planet and its resources. Because of its weighty ambitions, the movie has inspired fierce reactions, even four years later. As Aronofsky revealed...
MOVIES

