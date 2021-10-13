CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Statements on the Gubernatorial Debate

By David Wildstein
New Jersey Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Tonight, we saw Phil Murphy once again dodge his record and attempt to deflect responsibility for his many failures of leadership. The bottom line is this: Murphy is the only person on the stage tonight whose policies contributed to the deaths of thousands of seniors and veterans and whose lockdowns led to the demise of a third of New Jersey’s small businesses. By contrast, Jack offered a way forward. We have an opportunity to change course and become a state where businesses can thrive and families can afford to stay together. The “Most Powerful Governor in America” may have not had a check on his power trip for the past four years, but this November, New Jersey voters will finally put an end to the madness.”

newjerseyglobe.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey Globe

Statements on the death of Colin Powell

Former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell died this morning from Covid complications at the age of 84. Powell, the first Black person to hold the Secretary of State’s office and an instrumental figure in the early days of the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars, was born across the Hudson River in Harlem and raised in the South Bronx.
POLITICS
thelakewoodscoop.com

JUST IN: Gubernatorial Candidate Jack Ciattarelli to visit Lakewood

Candidate for New Jersey Governor Jack Ciattarelli will be visiting Lakewood, TLS has learned. The Republican front-runner will be coming to Lakewood sometime this week, though his schedule has not yet been finalized. As earlier reported, incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy will also be visiting Lakewood this week. Elections will be...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Mazzeo, Polistina will meet for Senate Debate on Sunday at 9 PM

Democrat Vince Mazzeo and Republican Vince Polistina, the candidates for New Jersey State Senate in the Atlantic County-based 2nd district, will face off in a debate at 9 PM on Sunday night sponsored by the New Jersey Globe. The debate is sponsored by the New Jersey Globe. David Wildstein, the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Jersey Globe

Six Gannett newspapers back Murphy for governor

In a cookie cutter opinion piece marking the end of local editorial boards, six of the nine Gannett-owned New Jersey daily newspapers have endorsed Democrat Phil Murphy for a second term as governor. “As we considered the candidates and their platforms, no challenge facing New Jersey and its residents rose...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Idaho8.com

Who is Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Virginia?

Terry McAuliffe, the former governor of Virginia, is vying for another shot at leading the commonwealth, a place which bars governors from serving successive terms. Earlier this year, the seasoned candidate — whose story in the Democratic Party is defined by millions of dollars raised, the Clintons, and a tenure as chair of the Democratic National Committee — held his ground among a primary field of younger, more liberal challengers, proving, at least in Virginia, Democrats are not yet tired of longtime politicians.
VIRGINIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Who is Glenn Youngkin, the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Virginia?

Glenn Youngkin, the Republican candidate for governor in Virginia, has pitched himself as a businessman and a political outsider. The former co-chief executive of the private-equity firm Carlyle Group, a global investment firm, Youngkin defeated six other nominees in the state's Republican primary earlier this year. Now, he's vying to...
VIRGINIA STATE
New Jersey Globe

Lakewood Vaad will endorse Murphy

Gov. Phil Murphy will be endorsed by the Lakewood Vaad on Tuesday, giving him the support of hugely influential religious leaders from the Orthodox Jewish community as he seeks to become the first Democratic governor since 1977 to win a second term. Lakewood is a heavily Republican municipality in Ocean...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Chris Christie
Person
Sheila Oliver
Person
Donald Trump
New Jersey Globe

Jill Biden stops in Edison to stump for Murphy

First Lady Jill Biden came to Edison today to hold a rally with Gov. Phil Murphy, Lieutenant Gov. Sheila Oliver, and a number of other New Jersey Democrats in advance of the beginning of the state’s early voting period next weekend. “New Jersey needs to move forward, not backwards,” Biden...
EDISON, NJ
rowan.edu

Debating New Jersey's future: Gubernatorial candidates square off at Rowan

Rowan University became the epicenter of discourse on the best ways to move New Jersey forward as the state’s two gubernatorial candidates squared off during a debate on Tuesday, Oct. 12, in Pfleeger Concert Hall. Rowan partnered with NJ PBS, New Jersey’s public television network, and public radio station WNYC...
GLASSBORO, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Helmy joining Murphy campaign for final stretch, resigning as chief of staff

George Helmy is resigning as the Gov. Phil Murphy’s chief of staff and will work full-time on the governor’s re-election campaign for the final 18 days, the New Jersey Globe has learned. “Though a final decision has not been made, he may rejoin the administration after the election,” an administration...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#The Department Of Justice
marcellusdrilling.com

Virginia Gubernatorial Candidates Avoid Pledging Support for MVP

In three weeks the state of Virginia will elect its next governor. In Virginia, the same person cannot hold the office of governor for more than one consecutive term. However, the same person can come back in future years and run again, which is what Terry McAuliffe (far-left Democrat) is doing. Four years ago when McAuliffe was governor in Virginia he supported the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) project. This time around? Silence, except for statements by his campaign that he is “promising to push for Virginia to have 100% clean energy by 2035.” What about the Republican candidate, Glenn Youngkin? Does he support MVP?
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
New Jersey Globe

Ciattarelli outraises Murphy again

Republican Jack Ciattarelli has outraised Gov. Phil Murphy for the fourth consecutive week, according to the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission. Still, the Democratic incumbent has received $1,969,514 more than Ciattarelli. Ciattarelli qualified for $866,186 in public matching fund, with Murphy getting $761,076. Murphy has received a total of...
POLITICS
thenevadaindependent.com

Fiore enters crowded GOP gubernatorial primary field

Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore announced her bid for governor Tuesday, vowing to ban vaccine mandates and critical race theory in schools on her first day in office and launch an audit of the 2020 election. She took no questions after her brief speech, which lasted less than four...
LAS VEGAS, NV
New Jersey Globe

Murphy once again caught maskless at indoor event

Gov. Phil Murphy was caught on camera yesterday attending an event in Monmouth County without wearing a mask – the second time this week the governor has been seen seemingly breaking his own administration’s guidance on masking. Last Friday, photos from Garden State Equality’s Equality Ball showed Murphy and several...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

RGA boosting Ciattarelli with new TV ad slamming Murphy on taxes

The Republican Governors Association launched a new TV ad on Wednesday ripping Gov. Phil Murphy for high taxes in New Jersey. The RGA uses a much-used clip of Murphy speaking at Rowan University in 2019 and saying that New Jersey isn’t the best fit for tax rate single-issue voters. The same clip is featured in Republican Jack Ciattarelli’s TV ads and in his stump speech.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy