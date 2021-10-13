CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Normal, IL

Watch now: Documentary on journalism to show in Normal

By Sierra Henry
Pantagraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAL — A documentary detailing the fight for one small-town newspaper in Iowa to keep watchdog journalism alive is hitting the big screen in Normal. The film "Storm Lake", which premiers Wednesday at Normal Theater, tells the story of Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Art Cullen and his family-run newspaper as they confront a changing political landscapes and the challenges that come with it amid financial struggles facing all local papers.

pantagraph.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How lawmakers are investigating the Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee tasked with investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been ramping up its efforts in recent weeks, issuing subpoenas to nearly 20 individuals, including four of former President Donald Trump’s advisers and associates. Lawmakers on the committee have made clear...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Normal, IL
Normal, IL
Entertainment
Reuters

N.Korea test-fires submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea says

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, pulling Japan's new prime minister off the campaign trail and overshadowing the opening of a major arms fair in Seoul. The U.S. military's Indo-Pacific Command condemned the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watchdog Journalism#Documentary#Normal Theater#The Storm Lake Times#Normaltheater Com#Wglt Wcbu#The Sioux City Jour
CNN

More than a third of Chicago police officers defy city vaccine mandate

(CNN) — About 4,500 Chicago police officers didn't report their vaccination status by October 15 as mandated by the city, officials said Monday. That means roughly 35 percent of the city's 12,770 officers could be placed on no-pay status in the foreseeable future. The Chicago Police Department had the lowest...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Myeloma may have made Colin Powell more vulnerable to dying of COVID-19

After former Secretary of State Colin Powell's death from complications of COVID-19, experts pointed out that the 84-year-old Powell had a history of medical conditions that significantly raised his risk of severe COVID-19, though he was fully vaccinated. Among them, Powell had multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer that,...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy