Watch now: Documentary on journalism to show in Normal
NORMAL — A documentary detailing the fight for one small-town newspaper in Iowa to keep watchdog journalism alive is hitting the big screen in Normal. The film "Storm Lake", which premiers Wednesday at Normal Theater, tells the story of Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Art Cullen and his family-run newspaper as they confront a changing political landscapes and the challenges that come with it amid financial struggles facing all local papers.
