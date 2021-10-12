CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

News briefs

arcamax.com
 10 days ago

Climate change is humans' ‘biggest health threat’ WHO says. In a global call to arms, the World Health Organization described climate change as the “single biggest health threat facing humanity” in a new report. Millions of people are already feeling its effects — particularly those in low-income communities —

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Seattle

Racism Declared A Public Health Crisis In New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Racism is now officially a public health crisis in New York City. Monday, the city’s Board of Health passed a resolution recognizing the impact of racism on people’s health during the pandemic, which magnified inequities in communities of color. We must confront racism as a public health crisis. The pandemic magnified inequities, leading to suffering disproportionately borne by communities of color. But these inequities are not inevitable. Today is an historic day for the country’s oldest Board of Health. https://t.co/nsAJlUqixG — Commissioner Dave A. Chokshi, MD (@NYCHealthCommr) October 18, 2021 “We must confront racism as a public health crisis. This pandemic magnified inequities, leading to suffering disproportionately borne by communities of color. But these inequities are not inevitable,” New York City Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi wrote on Twitter. The resolution calls on the city’s Department of Health to find way to make changes as necessary. The landmark resolution goes into effect immediately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Who#New York Daily News Cuban#Cubans
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of Major Food Shortage In The United States

If you've recently been shopping, you may have noticed that many items are out of stock. Unfortunately, food shortages are becoming more common due to supply chain issues and various economic factors. And, if experts are correct, the shortages could significantly worsen in the coming months.
deseret.com

Some people might be genetically resistant to COVID-19, new study says

Can you be genetically resistant to the novel coronavirus? A new paper suggests it is possible people might have the power to fight off COVID-19 because of their genetics. Researchers said in the paper — published in the medical journal Nature Immunology — there might be people who are resistant to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19.
SCIENCE
agnetwest.com

New and Pending Changes to COVID Expectations for Employers

COVID expectations for employers could be on the horizon after recent action by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA). Last month, Cal/OSHA issued a proposal to replace the Emergency Temporary Standard (ETA) related to COVID-19. The ETS initially implemented in November 2020 and readopted six months later, is set to expire on January 14, 2022. While still early in the process, employers will want to pay attention to what is being proposed as a permanent standard.
PUBLIC HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Doctor Explains Why Some Vaccinated People Are Still Dying From COVID-19

Colin Powell 84 years old, recently departed US Secretary of State, who also completed his vaccination passed away last Monday as a result of Covid-19 problems. Powell was known to be suffering from hematological malignancies, a kind of blood illness. Healthcare experts are concerned that anti-vaccine campaigners may use Powell's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
EatThis

Surgeon General Says How Not to Catch COVID

The surgeon general's biggest crisis used to be warning you away from cigarettes. Now he's teaming with a dating app to get you to stay safe from COVID. Such is the state of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021. As cases explode in states like Colorado, they are lower elsewhere in America. And as people start to want to be together—on dates or otherwise—you may be wondering how to socialize safely. As a result, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy teamed with dating app Hinge to tell you how to be safe out there. Read on for five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
INTERNET
Reuters

Trump deal delivers $420 mln windfall for wondering dealmaker

Oct 21 (Reuters) - A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker. Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in...
POTUS
MedicalXpress

New study provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection

A new study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection linked to low temperatures and humidity, much like seasonal influenza. The results, published in Nature Computational Science, also support the considerable contribution of airborne SARS-CoV-2 transmission and the need to shift to measures that promote "air hygiene."
SCIENCE
Rob Adams

Experts Warn of Another Highly Contagious Virus

Are you tired of news about COVID-19 yet? Because the inventors of AstraZeneca's vaccine warn us that there is another highly contagious virus that is spreading around, and could possibly cause another deadly pandemic. And since we still can't see the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, this sure sounds terrifying. At the moment, there is no treatment for the Nipah virus, the virus that has been spreading lately.
The Guardian

Deaths among the double vaccinated: what is behind the Australian statistics?

On Tuesday, there were 356 Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care wards throughout Australia. Of those, 25 were fully vaccinated. While the data points to the extraordinary efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines in preventing people from becoming severely unwell, being hospitalised and dying, it does raise the question: why do a small number of people become seriously ill and, in rare cases, die, despite being fully vaccinated?
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

As Pediatricians Prepare To Give COVID Vaccine To Kids 5-To-11, Some Doctors Say Review The Data First

BOSTON (CBS) – Within a few weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve vaccines for kids ages 5-11. The White House said it’s planning to make the process as easy as possible on children, including giving pediatricians access to the shots. While some are getting ready, other pediatricians said they want to see the data. Dr. Robyn Riseberg does her best to make kids comfortable. “Can you smile,” she says to a young patient. “Can you give me a high five? Good job!” Comfort, said Riseberg, a pediatrician based in Boston’s South End, is...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

New York governor declares ‘disaster emergency’ amid staffing shortage crisis prompted by vaccine resisters

New restrictions in New York went into effect Monday, but tens of thousands of health care workers are believed to have refused vaccination. Tens of thousands of health-care workers in New York are likely to have refused a coronavirus vaccine before a state requirement went into effect on Monday, serving as a preview of resistance that the Biden administration’s vaccine requirements will face on a bigger scale in coming weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hornell Evening Tribune

Judge deals a blow to NY's COVID vaccine mandate for health care workers

A federal judge issued a ruling Tuesday requiring New York to allow religious exemptions to the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for medical workers. U.S. District Judge David Hurd of Utica granted a preliminary injunction temporarily barring New York state and employers from enforcing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate against medical workers claiming a legitimate religious exemption.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy