National Weather Service in Tulsa confirms EF-1 tornadoes in Muskogee, Delaware Counties

The National Weather Service in Tulsa confirmed an EF-1 tornado in Muskogee County as well as another EF-1 tornado in Delaware County.

Here are the complete details from the public information statement .

..WEBBERS FALLS OKLAHOMA TORNADO... RATING: EF1 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 110 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 13.7 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 900 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: 10/10/2021 START TIME: 11:30 PM CDT START LOCATION: 3.3 ESE WARNER / MUSKOGEE COUNTY / OK START LAT/LON: 35.483 / -95.253 END DATE: 10/10/2021 END TIME: 11:47 PM CDT END LOCATION: 1.5 NW PARADISE HILL / SEQUOYAH COUNTY / OK END LAT/LON: 35.6341 / -95.1012 SURVEY SUMMARY: A LONG-TRACK SUPERCELL PRODUCED THIS TORNADO, WHICH DEVELOPED NEAR I-40 EAST-SOUTHEAST OF WARNER, TO THE EAST OF S 75TH STREET E. IT MOVED NORTHEAST ACROSS HIGHWAY 64, AND THEN CROSSED THE MUSKOGEE TURNPIKE NEAR E 163RD STREET S. THE TORNADO THEN MOVED OVER THE ARKANSAS RIVER, AND CROSSED THE MUSKOGEE/SEQUOYAH COUNTY LINE NEAR ITS INTERSECTION WITH HIGHWAY 10A. IT DISSIPATED BEFORE REACHING CHEROKEE COUNTY, NORTHWEST OF PARADISE HILL. THE TORNADO DAMAGED HOMES, DESTROYED OUTBUILDINGS, SNAPPED AND UPROOTED NUMEROUS TREES, AND BLEW DOWN NUMEROUS POWER POLES.

The National Weather Service survey team finished up more surveys October 12. It says it noted tree and home damage along the path of the tornado.

Here’s the details on the Eucha tornado.

..EUCHA OKLAHOMA TORNADO... RATING: EF1 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 105 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 5.9 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 200 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: 10/11/2021 START TIME: 12:10 AM CDT START LOCATION: 6.8 SE EUCHA / DELAWARE COUNTY / OK START LAT/LON: 36.302 / -94.834 END DATE: 10/11/2021 END TIME: 12:18 AM CDT END LOCATION: 6.7 ESE EUCHA / DELAWARE COUNTY / OK END LAT/LON: 36.369 / -94.767 SURVEY SUMMARY: THIS TORNADO DEVELOPED ALONG THE LEADING EDGE OF A STRONG CONVECTIVE LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS, WEST OF COUNTY ROAD 586, AND SOUTH OF EUCHA LAKE. IT MOVED NORTHEAST ACROSS HIGHWAY 59, AND DISSIPATED NORTH OF COUNTY ROAD 458, AND EAST OF EUCHA LAKE. THE TORNADO SNAPPED AND UPROOTED TREES. && EF SCALE: THE ENHANCED FUJITA SCALE CLASSIFIES TORNADOES INTO THE FOLLOWING CATEGORIES: EF0...WEAK......65 TO 85 MPH EF1...WEAK......86 TO 110 MPH EF2...STRONG....111 TO 135 MPH EF3...STRONG....136 TO 165 MPH EF4...VIOLENT...166 TO 200 MPH EF5...VIOLENT...>200 MPH

