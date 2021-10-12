William John Brady, age 88 of Princeton, passed away on October 1, 2021. Bill was born November 1, 1932 to William Donald and Gertrude Brady in Harvard, Illinois. He graduated from Harvard High School in 1950. He attended and graduated the University of Illinois. He served his country during the Korean War in the Navy. He married Minnie Alice Willie in 1957. Their marriage was blessed with four children. Bill and Minnie moved to Elk River in 1964. They raised their children there. In 1996, Bill and Minnie built their dream home in Princeton.