MLB

Crew KO'd in Atlanta: 'Our best vs. their best'

MLB
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA -- Now Josh Hader knows two types of postseason heartbreak. It can happen in a series of small cuts like the 2019 National League Wild Card Game against the Nationals, with a disputed hit by pitch, a broken-bat base hit and a game-winning single that touched the outfield turf and took a left turn.

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB announces next step in Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave

MLB announced they are extending Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave through the playoffs. Ozuna has been away from the team since he was investigated on domestic violence charges in late May. On Sept. 9, the Braves outfielder entered a plea deal to get those charges dropped, but in doing so will enter a diversion program that will last three-to-six months. MLB is rightly waiting for Ozuna to complete said program and get the charges dropped.
Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
Taylor's baserunning blunder looms large

ATLANTA -- The Dodgers, tied in the ninth inning for the second time in as many games, were building themselves another rally on Saturday night. Cody Bellinger’s two-out single sent Chris Taylor to second base. Mookie Betts was due up, with two men aboard. The Dodgers were in business. And...
MLB
Taylor’s Blunder, Other Missed Chances Put LA In NLCS Hole

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor hurried around second base before having second thoughts. He peaked over his shoulder, then hit the brakes. The Los Angeles Dodgers had trouble getting all the way around the bases throughout Saturday night’s NL Championship Series opener. None stung quite like Taylor’s blunder. Taylor got caught in a rundown in the ninth inning, ending the Dodgers’ last scoring chance before Austin Riley’s game-ending RBI single in bottom of the inning lifted the Atlanta Braves to a 3-2 win. The Dodgers were 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven, leaving manager Dave Roberts to...
Albies leads Braves' rally in 8th

Ozzie Albies drives in Eddie Rosario with an RBI single, then scores on Austin Riley's double to tie the game at 4 in the 8th. Tune in to TBS.
Aggressive sends by Wash key Braves' rally

ATLANTA -- Eddie Rosario was only a few steps off second base when Braves third-base coach Ron Washington began windmilling his right arm, imploring him to race home on an Ozzie Albies single. No matter that Rosario had a late start from second base. No matter that there was only...
Braves 'never quit,' walk off LA AGAIN in G2

ATLANTA -- Ian Anderson lasted just three innings, Freddie Freeman matched a career-long strikeout skid and the Braves issued nine walks. But thanks to Eddie Rosario and a stubbornly stingy bullpen, the city of Atlanta is still loving everything about Joctober. Rosario experienced the thrill of a storybook performance when...
