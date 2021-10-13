CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freddie! Late HR sends Braves back to NLCS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA -- Staring at the possibility of experiencing his final at-bat as a Braves player at Truist Park, Freddie Freeman slayed one of baseball’s nastiest pitchers and gave the city of Atlanta further reason to appreciate his greatness. Freeman’s tiebreaking solo homer with two outs in the eighth inning off...

www.mlb.com

FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
FanSided

MLB announces next step in Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave

MLB announced they are extending Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave through the playoffs. Ozuna has been away from the team since he was investigated on domestic violence charges in late May. On Sept. 9, the Braves outfielder entered a plea deal to get those charges dropped, but in doing so will enter a diversion program that will last three-to-six months. MLB is rightly waiting for Ozuna to complete said program and get the charges dropped.
MLB
arcamax.com

Mark Bradley: The great Freddie Freeman carries his Braves into the NLCS

ATLANTA — A careening Game 4 was set right at the end. With one majestic swing, the noblest Brave of all sent a Josh Hader slider flying deep into the night. It carried over the wall in center field, and it carried these Braves, the team that took forever to break .500, into the National League Championship Series for a second consecutive season. Freddie Freeman did what he has been doing for a decade, though never in a moment quite like this.
MLB
ESPN

Freddie Freeman lifts Atlanta Braves over Milwaukee Brewers, into second straight NLCS

The Atlanta Braves are headed back to the National League Championship Series for the second straight season, and they go there in dramatic fashion. The Braves' Freddie Freeman hammered a two-out, first-pitch homer to center field in the bottom of the eighth off Josh Hader, the Milwaukee Brewers' All-Star closer, lifting Atlanta to a 5-4 come-from-behind win on Tuesday, closing out the NL division series in four games.
MLB
CBS LA

Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
MLB
The Oregonian

Freddie Freeman’s homer sends Atlanta past Brewers, into NLCS

ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman and Atlanta will get another chance to finish the job they came agonizingly close to achieving a year ago. It doesn’t matter at all that they had fewer wins than any other playoff team. Freeman hit an improbable, tiebreaking homer off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader with...
MLB
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freeman home run sends Braves to NLCS with 5-4 win over Brewers

ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman hit a tiebreaking home run off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader with two outs in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves advanced to the NL Championship Series for the second year in a row, finishing off the Brewers 5-4 on Tuesday night. The Braves won the...
MLB
MLB

Taylor's baserunning blunder looms large

ATLANTA -- The Dodgers, tied in the ninth inning for the second time in as many games, were building themselves another rally on Saturday night. Cody Bellinger’s two-out single sent Chris Taylor to second base. Mookie Betts was due up, with two men aboard. The Dodgers were in business. And...
MLB
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Braves oust Brewers on late Freeman HR

ATLANTA – Freddie Freeman hit a tiebreaking home run off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader with two outs in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves advanced to the NL Championship Series for the second year in a row, finishing off the Brewers 5-4 on Tuesday night. The Braves won the...
MLB

