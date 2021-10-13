CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freddie Freeman homers off Josh Hader to send Braves to NLCS

By Matt Clapp
thecomeback.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Braves are going to the National League Championship Series after a high-drama 5-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of the Division Series at Truist Park on Tuesday night. With two outs and the score tied 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth, Freddie Freeman did...

thecomeback.com

