NFL

Inside Skinny: Packers ‘Salute to Service’ flag football tournament

By Kyle Malzhan
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 6 days ago

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers held a ‘Salute to Service’ flag football tournament to honor different branches of the Military.

With Veterans Day coming up, five different branches of the Military all played in the fourth annual flag football game on Saturday in the shadows of Lambeau Field.

Seeing veterans play football with a smile on their face touched those in the Packers organization.

Players told Local 5 that they were excited to be there and to be back next year.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

