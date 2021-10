Genie+ is rolling out on October 19th and you already had a trip planned for that week. (You may be ready to say some un-Disney-like words when you heard that!) TouringPlans is good, but we can’t magic data out of nowhere. The fact of the matter is that we won’t really know how you can best tour with or without Genie+ starting October 19th. We have guesses about what will happen to standby times, how you’ll be able to use (or avoid using) Genie+, etc. But we can’t time travel (yet), so we can’t test them out until the 19th. We’ll be testing and gathering data and getting it back to you as quickly as we can. But if you’re travelling that week of the 19th … we can’t help you. At all. Article over. . . I’m just kidding.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO