This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The Biden administration announced its plans to reestablish the Trump-era Remain in Mexico policy next month. The policy forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their U.S. immigration court hearings. In […] The post Biden Administration Restarting Remain in Mexico Next Month appeared first on Documented.

MEXICO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO