Organizers of the Berlin Film Festival have confirmed that they are planning a fully in-person event for 2022, following the pandemic-disrupted hybrid edition of 2021. The fest said it would prioritize on-site activity but would continue to offer online formats. The move follows the likes of Cannes and Venice returning to primarily physical editions this year, albeit with restrictions in place. Berlinale chiefs today said the health of guests and employees was central to planning and hygiene rules will be in action, with further info on those to be communicated in November. Industry activity at the aforementioned festivals has, however, continued to...

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO