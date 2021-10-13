CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday, October 12 Overnight Forecast

By Jamie Warriner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday was a nice break from the wet and windy weather of Monday, but we’re heading into another active period of weather. There are a lot of wet weather ingredients on the table. They range from fronts moving through the area to the remnants of an Eastern Pacific Hurricane. All of this will add up to multiple waves of wet weather.

