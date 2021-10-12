CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

GKIDS BRINGS OSCAR NOMINATED DIRECTOR MAMORU HOSODA’S “BELLE” TO THEATERS NATIONWIDE

By John Schwarz
bubbleblabber.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGKIDS announced today it will bring BELLE to cinemas nationwide starting January 14. BELLE, from Oscar®-nominated filmmaker Mamoru Hosoda and Japan’s Studio Chizu is an original story written and helmed by the celebrated director whose previous films include Mirai, The Boy and the Beast, Wolf Children, Summer Wars, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time and others. Hosoda is joined by long time producing partner and Studio Chizu co-founder Yuichiro Saito, as producer on the title. BELLE made its critically acclaimed world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and its North American premiere at the New York Film Festival. The film has also played in competition at the London Film Festival, as well as at Fantastic Fest, and will have its west coast premiere in Los Angeles at the upcoming Animation is Film festival. GKIDS will qualify the film for 2021 awards consideration and release it theatrically in a new English dubbed version.

www.bubbleblabber.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
crowrivermedia.com

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Halloween Kills’ Scores Bloody Great $50.4 Million Debut, ‘The Last Duel’ Bombs

Universal and Blumhouse’s “Halloween Kills” topped the weekend box office with a $50.4 million debut, giving theater owners hope that the exhibition industry is experiencing a fall resurgence. That’s a bloody good showing for “Halloween Kills” considering that the film is being release simultaneously in theaters and on-demand via Peacock, NBCUniversal’s in-house Netflix challenger. That kind of distribution pattern has depressed ticket sales in recent months, with films like Warner Bros.’ “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and “The Suicide Squad” failing to resonate with moviegoers when they were made available at the same time on HBO Max. “Halloween Kills” scored...
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘The Harder They Fall’ Brings Black Cowboys and Jay-Z to the Oscars Race

Where have all the Black cowboys gone? They are raging in the heart and mind of debut filmmaker Jeymes Samuel’s “The Harder They Fall,” an advantageous and stylistic western that could become one of the most popular flicks on Netflix and a populist selection in the major Oscar categories, which could include rapper Jay-Z.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hideo Kojima
Person
Tomm Moore
Person
Mamoru Hosoda
imdb.com

Oscar Hopeful Memoria Will Only Screen In One Theater A Time, Never Hit Streaming Or VOD

Here's an interesting one. The film "Memoria," which co-won the Jury Prize at this year's Cannes Film Festival and has been selected as Colombia's entry for Best International Feature Film at next year's Academy Awards, is coming to theaters — exclusively and forever — as a never-ending U.S. tour. The film stars Tilda Swinton and is written and directed by Apichatpong Weerasethakul ("Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives"), but if you want to see it, the only way to do that will be to wait for it to come to a cinema near you.
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars: These Women Directors Could Be Standouts This Awards Season

History was made last Oscar season, with two women getting nominated for best director, yet the upcoming awards race doesn’t have the depth of female voices we would hope for following such a banner year — at least in terms of what the Academy typically chooses. But there are strong contenders in the mix. At the top of the list is Jane Campion with her Western drama “The Power of the Dog.” It’s the only film to make stops at each fall festival, yet one of the uncertainties felt by those who love the movie is that it may not translate...
MOVIES
The Independent

‘Halloween Kills’ carves out $50.4 million at box office

“Halloween Kills” may be available to watch at home, but the latest installment in the Michael Myers saga is making a killing at the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters. The David Gordon Green-directed horror scared up $50.4 million from 3,705 locations, according to studio estimates Sunday. Universal’s “Halloween Kills” far surpassed expectations, which had the film pegged for a more conservative debut in the $30 million range. It also easily bested its main competition, which included the James Bond pic “No Time to Die,” in its second weekend, and Ridley Scott’s medieval epic “The Last...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Will ‘Mass’ Put Ann Dowd On A Path To An Oscar Nomination? [Interview]

Ann Dowd has been a working actor in film and television for over 35 years. She’s an Emmy winner for “The Handmaid’s Tale,” won Best Supporting Actress honor from the National Board of Review for 2012’s “Compliance” and earned Spirit Award, Screen Actors Guild, and Golden Globe Award nominations. The one thing that’s missing? An Oscar nomination. That might change depending on how the Academy takes to her new role in “Mass,” which debuts today in limited release.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Gkids#Theaters#Film Director#Oscar#Studio Chizu Co#North American#Japanese#Frozen#British#Academy Award#Mirai Wolf Children
ComicBook

Mamoru Hosoda's Belle Confirms U.S. Release Date With New Trailer

Mamoru Hosoda's newest feature film, Belle, has confirmed its release date for the United States with a new trailer! Hosoda is one of the many creators fans have become very fond of over the years thanks to the writer and director's track record with the likes of Mirai, Summer Wars, Wolf Children and more. There had been much anticipation for the newest film from Studio Chizu as not only is it a celebration of the studio's tenth anniversary, but Belle has already received tons of critical acclaim through its international screenings in the festival circuit.
COMICS
/Film

Mamoru Hosoda's Festival Darling Belle Gets A January 2022 Release Date

After taking a peek at the lush and beautifully animated "Belle" trailer in June, we were more than ready to immerse ourselves in Mamoru Hosoda's reimagining of "Beauty and the Beast." The film debuted in Japan on July 16, 2021, and has been hitting the film festival circuit with screenings at the Cannes Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, the London Film Festival, and Fantastic Fest.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Screendaily

GKids acquires Studio Chizu’s Cannes premiere ‘Belle’

Studio Chizu’s Cannes world premiere and coming-of-age tale Belle. Belle opened in Japanese cinemas on July 16 and has become the highest grossing film by director Mamoru Hosoda, whose credits include Boy And The Beast, Mirai, Summer Wars and The Girl Who Leapt Through Time. The story about growing up...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Belle’ Teaser Trailers: Mamoru Hosoda’s Acclaimed Animated Film Arrives January 14

A quest to become someone else leads to surprising discoveries in “Belle,” an acclaimed animated film that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year (read our review here). The GKIDS animated release highlights technology’s increasing entanglements with the concepts of humanity. It’s a fantasy grounded among relevant social topics, especially for young women. The team behind “Belle” features an impressive list of credits. Filmmaker Mamoru Hosada — Academy Award nominee for 2018’s “Mirai” — boasts an excellent filmography featuring titles like “Wolf Children” and “The Girl Who Leapt Through Time.” Hosada once again teams up with Japan’s Studio Chizu co-founder Yuichiro Saito to craft this intricate tale.
MOVIES
openculture.com

The Myth of Sisyphus Creatively Animated in an Oscar-Nominated Short Film (1974)

Even if you don’t know the myth by name, you know the story. In Greek mythology, Sisyphus, King of Corinth, was punished “for his self-aggrandizing craftiness and deceitfulness by being forced to roll an immense boulder up a hill, only to watch it roll back down, repeating this action for eternity.” In modern times, this story inspired Albert Camus to write “The Myth of Sisyphus,” an essay where he famously introduced his concept of the “absurd” and identified Sisyphus as the absurd hero. And it provided the creative material for a breathtakingly good animation created by Marcell Jankovics in 1974. The film, notes the annotation that accompanies the animation on Youtube, is “presented in a single, unbroken shot, consisting of a dynamic line drawing of Sisyphus, the stone, and the mountainside.” Fittingly, Jankovics’ little masterpiece was nominated for the Best Animated Short Film at the 48th Academy Awards. Enjoy watching it above.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Hosoda’s Anime “Belle” Sets U.S. Release

Mamoru Hosoda’s animate feature “Belle” has scored a January 14th 2022 U.S. release date according to distributor GKIDS. In addition, two teaser trailers have been released. The coming-of-age story follows 17-year-old Suzu, a student living in a rural village with her father who enters a virtual world for 5 billion...
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Violet Evergarden: The Movie

Several years have passed since the end of The Great War. As the radio tower in Leidenschaftlich continues to be built, telephones will soon become more relevant, leading to a decline in demand for “Auto Memory Dolls.” Even so, Violet Evergarden continues to rise in fame after her constant success with writing letters. However, sometimes the one thing you long for is the one thing that does not appear.
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Last Duel’ Box Office Debacle: Hollywood’s Battle for Older Moviegoers

Only 2 percent of moviegoers turning up to see Ridley Scott’s A-list The Last Duel on opening weekend were 17 or younger, while just 17 percent were between the ages 18 and 24. Conversely, more than 80 percent of ticket buyers were 25 years old and up. The historical drama, set in Medieval France, limped to $4.8 million domestically behind already muted expectations, a career-worst debut for the well-respected Scott. The movie’s plight underscores Hollywood’s battle to win back customers 35 and older, who, before the pandemic, were among the most frequent moviegoers and would fuel a title such as The...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Iceland Picks Noomi Rapace’s Horror ‘Lamb’ for International Feature Category

Iceland has picked Lamb, a folkloric horror film starring Noomi Rapace (The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo), to represent the country in the 2022 best international feature Oscar category. The film, from first-time director Valdimar Johannsson, premiered in the Un Certain Regard section of Cannes this year, where it won a special prize for originality. Lamb also screened at Spain’s acclaimed Sitges fantasy film festival, winning the top prize for best feature as well as the best actress honor for Rapace. Lamb combines Nordic folk legend with horror elements in its story of a childless farming couple (Rapace and Icelandic actor Hilmir...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy