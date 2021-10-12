GKIDS BRINGS OSCAR NOMINATED DIRECTOR MAMORU HOSODA’S “BELLE” TO THEATERS NATIONWIDE
GKIDS announced today it will bring BELLE to cinemas nationwide starting January 14. BELLE, from Oscar®-nominated filmmaker Mamoru Hosoda and Japan’s Studio Chizu is an original story written and helmed by the celebrated director whose previous films include Mirai, The Boy and the Beast, Wolf Children, Summer Wars, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time and others. Hosoda is joined by long time producing partner and Studio Chizu co-founder Yuichiro Saito, as producer on the title. BELLE made its critically acclaimed world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and its North American premiere at the New York Film Festival. The film has also played in competition at the London Film Festival, as well as at Fantastic Fest, and will have its west coast premiere in Los Angeles at the upcoming Animation is Film festival. GKIDS will qualify the film for 2021 awards consideration and release it theatrically in a new English dubbed version.www.bubbleblabber.com
