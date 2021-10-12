Locals paint at Pop Up Art on the Plaza
Several locals visited the plaza outside the Appalachian Center for the Arts on Oct. 9 for “Pop Up Art on the Plaza,” where they learned about painting from beloved artist Paula Smith, who came out of retirement to instruct the course. The next “Pop Up Art on the Plaza” class will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 30 and it will be taught by Jessica Salyer, with Art Positive Project. The class is $10 to participate. For more information, call, (606) 262-4004, or visit, www.theapparts.org.www.news-expressky.com
