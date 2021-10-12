Locals paint at Pop Up Art on the Plaza

For years now the Dunedin Fine Art Center has hosted what has become one of Tampa Bay’s favorite events. Or as the folks at DFAC like to call it “Tampa Bay’s Most Beloved Art Garage Sale.” Covid has forced first cancelling one round of the sale, and then offering a scaled back version. Fortunately for all art and book lovers, the donations have not dropped accordingly. “People’s generosity continues no matter what else seems to be going on,” says George Ann Bissett, DFAC’s President/CEO. “In fact, with people doing so much remodeling during this stay at home time, i think it might have actually increased, “she added.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO