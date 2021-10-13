CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMPD: Homicide investigation underway on city's south side involving three victims

By Mary Farucci
WRTV
 6 days ago
UPDATE | IMPD has confirmed they have found three bodies, all under suspicious circumstances. Homicide investigation still underway.

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are on the scene of a homicide investigation on the city's south side involving at least two victims under suspicious circumstances in the 4400 block of S. Meridian St.

The bodies were found just before 8:00 p.m. when an off-duty IMPD officer was routinely checking the area, along with a nearby property.

That's when the officer discovered two deceased individuals, and later a third victim was found, all in a remote area.

The Marion County Crime Lab is assisting with the investigation. There is no information at this time on the race of the victims, ages, or gender.

Police, however, are requesting help from the community if anyone saw or heard anything suspicious.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more details become available.

