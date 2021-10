Walt Disney World has announced the launch date and other initial plans for its new Disney Genie service. Disney Genie is a new app-based service that assists visitors to Disney Parks in planning their itinerary for the day. The app comes with some free services, such as keeping track of your dining reservations and making suggestions about what attractions to experience, as well as a new Genie+ service that gives riders access to some Lightning Lane entrances in approximately 40 park attractions scattered throughout the park. Today, Disney Parks announced that the Disney Genie service would officially launch on October 19th and provided more news about which rides and attractions would be part of this new service.

