CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

U.S. Small Business Administration Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with Virtual Event Featuring Administrator Guzman

Brunswicktimes Gazette
 8 days ago

U.S. Small Business Administration Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with Virtual Event Featuring Administrator Guzman. A special fireside chat with Administrator Guzman and other SBA leadership will kick off the two-part event, followed by a virtual panel discussion with entrepreneurs about SBA’s economic relief programs. WHAT: SBA Celebrates National Hispanic...

www.brunswicktimes-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

Hispanic Heritage Month: Local Hispanic business impact

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Local Hispanic Wichita businesses say they are encouraged by the support they've seen over decades and hope to keep that momentum going. Juàrez Bakery is one of Wichita's oldest Hispanic businesses. Its workers tell KAKE News the bakery first opened in 1995; and that it's owners, the Fernàndez family, originally operated out of their own home.
WICHITA, KS
uno.edu

College of Business Administration’s 2021 Marketing Week Will Feature Virtual Presentations from Guest Speakers

The University of New Orleans College of Business Administration’s 2021 Marketing Week features speakers who will address a variety of topics including entrepreneurship, strategic marketing management, personal selling, marketing research and healthcare marketing. The annual forum, hosted by the Department of Management and Marketing, will take place virtually October 19-21.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
aerotechnews.com

NTC/Fort Irwin celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month runs annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. As this year’s celebration comes to a close, the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, Calif., want to highlight some of the soldiers who serve at the post. Hispanic Heritage Month sees the U.S. Army celebrates the contributions of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entrepreneurship#Hispanic#Cambalache#Villa Roma Argentine#Italian Restaurants
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces federal approval of Small Business Administration disaster declaration for Tropical Depression Ida

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced approval of a U.S. Small Business Administration disaster declaration for areas affected by Tropical Depression Ida. The declaration, which makes low-interest disaster loans available, covers Anne Arundel, Cecil and Montgomery counties, as well as the adjacent counties of Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, and Prince George’s. “I want to thank … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces federal approval of Small Business Administration disaster declaration for Tropical Depression Ida" The post Governor Hogan announces federal approval of Small Business Administration disaster declaration for Tropical Depression Ida appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Cheddar News

Energize Ventures Raises $330 Million to Fund Digital Solutions to Combat the Climate Crisis

Energize Ventures is a global alternative investment manager that funds digital-first solutions to accelerate the sustainable energy transition. The company recently announced the closing of a second flagship fund with total capital commitments of $330 million. Energize Ventures managing partner John Tough joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss how the funding will further the company's mission.
ADVOCACY
WTVQ

DuBois Community Center celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 is Hispanic Heritage Month, and Mount Sterling used this weekend to celebrate. The DuBois Community Center hosted a Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration where people came together to dance, eat, play games and learn more about Hispanic culture. Mayor Al Botts...
MOUNT STERLING, KY
krcrtv.com

Wildfire loans and assistance through Small Business Administration

REDDING, Calif. — There are three main steps in the funding application process. First, you check disaster declarations, then apply for funding, and, lastly, check your application process. Currently, the primary California counties eligible to apply online are Lassen, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, and Trinity. Other eligible counties are Sierra, Yuba,...
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy