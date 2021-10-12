CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effectively Wild Episode 1758: Desperately Sweaty Energy

By Meg Rowley
fangraphs.com
 10 days ago

Meg Rowley and guest co-host Jon Tayler of FanGraphs banter about the Boston Red Sox’s victory over the Tampa Bay Rays to advance to the American League Championship Series, including Jon’s experience of

