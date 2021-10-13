CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

NHL down to four unvaccinated players

By Zach Leach
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wv9yD_0cPQLS3j00
New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood is one of the NHL's four unvaccinated players. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL expected that 98% or perhaps even 99% of their players would be vaccinated against the coronavirus before the start of the 2021-22 season. It seems that it has somehow bettered that mark. Commissioner Gary Bettman has revealed that there are currently only four unvaccinated players in the league. This is understood to mean that all but four of the roughly 736 players on NHL rosters as of Monday’s deadline are vaccinated – 99.5% of all players. Bettman spoke about his appreciation and respect for how the players have handled the pandemic in many ways over the past two years:

Throughout all of this, we had great collaboration and cooperation with the players and Players’ Association. This doesn’t happen to get to this point without that collaboration and cooperation. Yes, the players have stepped up to get vaccinated, but even thinking about how the players had to function the last two years, to go into the bubble. … Having to adhere to the protocols last season so we could administer 330,000 tests to keep everybody healthy. The fact that we were in the bubble and I think we did 35,000 tests and didn’t have one positive. Everybody banded together to do the right thing. Maybe that’s why hockey is the ultimate team sport.

Of those four players, two have previously been confirmed as New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, who has at least considered receiving the vaccine, and Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi. While Montreal Canadiens forward Jesse Ylonen is also unvaccinated and veteran Vancouver Canucks defenseman Travis Hamonic has been speculated as such as well, neither is considered to be part of this group of four as they are both currently in the AHL.

Bettman also noted that all team personnel and all officials are vaccinated. As a whole, the NHL is about as close to full protection against COVID-19 as could reasonably be expected, not to mention lightyears ahead of the other top North American pro sports leagues.

And yet, coronavirus will continue to play a part in this NHL season. The Seattle Kraken have already dealt with numerous players entering the COVID Protocol before they can even play their first game in the league, while individual players such as Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon and Vegas’ Mattias Janmark are also sidelined by positive tests. The league and its players have done their best to this point, but will have to continue to adhere to COVID Protocol policies and procedures as all involved hope to play a full and uninterrupted schedule this season.

Comments / 1

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Five teams reportedly 'still in on' trade for Sabres' Jack Eichel

It appeared as though there was some momentum toward a Jack Eichel trade a week ago, but things have gone quiet once again on one of the biggest stories in the NHL. With the season underway, there is no lack of headlines and narratives to take the attention of hockey fans across the league, but every one of them is still keeping one eye on the Buffalo Sabres and their malcontent star. On Thursday, Emily Kaplan on ESPN’s "The Point" explained the current situation with regard to Eichel:
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks reportedly trying to trade Andrew Shaw’s contract

The Chicago Blackhawks are currently over the salary cap, using the relief pool created from placing Caleb Jones and Andrew Shaw on long-term injured reserve this week. That may not last for long though. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reports that the team is “actively” trying to trade Shaw’s contract. The veteran forward is not expected to play again.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Wild suspend prospect Ivan Lodnia for failing to report to ECHL

There have long been expectations for Ivan Lodnia to get to the pro ranks in North America, and just when it seemed like he was finally there, it may already be over for the young forward. Lodnia, in the fifth year of his entry-level contract but just the first in which he planned to play within the Minnesota Wild organization, has been suspended indefinitely. Lodnia opted not to report to the ECHL’s Iowa Heartlanders after failing to earn a roster spot with the AHL’s Iowa Wild. The Athletic’s Michael Russo reports that the team has in turn informed Lodnia’s agent that he is on unpaid suspension until he agrees to play in the ECHL — or until the two sides decide on a mutual contract termination.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin suspended one game for punching Lightning's Mathieu Joseph

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced a one-game suspension for Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin. The ruling comes after Larkin was given a match penalty during Thursday night’s game after a punch to the face of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Mathieu Joseph. As noted in the explanatory video, the rationale behind the suspension from the Department is as follows:
NHL
FanSided

Watch: Flyers, Kraken get into epic on-ice brawl

Many hands were thrown during Monday night’s game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken. After earning their very first win of their existence on Oct. 14 against the Nashville Predators, the Seattle Kraken lost 2-1 in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets two nights later. The Kraken attempted to get back in the win column against the Philadelphia Flyers, head coach Dave Hakstol’s former team, on Monday night.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

AHL exception appears to be in play for CHL players

Back in July, Darren Dreger of TSN reported that the finishing touches were being put on an agreement between the AHL and CHL that would allow some ineligible players to spend the 2021-22 season in the professional ranks. Normally, players drafted out of the CHL are not eligible to play in the AHL until they are 20 years old. This one-time exception would only come into effect for those players who took part in at least 20 AHL contests during 2020-21 when their respective CHL teams were not operating.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Travis Hamonic
Person
Tyler Bertuzzi
Person
Mackenzie Blackwood
Person
Gary Bettman
Miami Herald

Lehner encouraged after meeting with NHL and players’ union

Vegas goaltender Robin Lehner said Tuesday he is encouraged about inciting change in hockey after having conversations with the NHL and NHL Players' Association about concerns he voiced on social media over the weekend. The NHL reached out to Lehner to set up an interview after he made several accusations...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Veteran forward Brett Connolly assigned to AHL

The Chicago Blackhawks have opened up a bit of cap space by assigning veteran forward Brett Connolly to the AHL today according to Mark Lazerus of The Athletic. The move comes after Connolly cleared waivers earlier today and will mean $1.125M ($375K + the league minimum of $750K) of his $3.5M cap hit will come off the books.
NHL
Yardbarker

Unvaccinated NBA players subject to extreme punishments in Canada

The Toronto Raptors are returning to their home city this season after spending last season playing in Florida. That’s not such great news for unvaccinated players. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Wednesday that NBA players were informed about the harsh penalties unvaccinated players will face in Canada if they do not follow stringent rules.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Team#Players Association#Detroit Red Wings#Ahl#North American
NHL

Avalanche Reassigns Four Players

The Colorado Avalanche announced Thursday that the following players have cleared waivers and been reassigned:. C Stefan Matteau Colorado Eagles (AHL) D Roland McKeown Colorado Eagles (AHL) LW Kiefer Sherwood Colorado Eagles (AHL) C Dylan Sikura Colorado Eagles (AHL) Pos. Player Team (League) The Avalanche has also announced today that...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flames' Blake Coleman to have hearing for hit on Jets' Jansen Harkins

The Department of Player Safety has some more work to do. Blake Coleman will have a hearing Thursday following his hit on Jansen Harkins Wednesday night. The Calgary Flames forward hit Harkins while the Jets forward was already down on his knees, driving his head into the boards. Coleman was issued a boarding penalty and then later in the game received a misconduct along with Harkins when the two came together again.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Kings' Quinton Byfield out indefinitely with fractured ankle

When the Los Angeles Kings recalled four players early on Wednesday, they included that 2020 second overall pick Quinton Byfield had suffered an injury in team’s preseason game on Tuesday night, which at least partially prompted the early promotions. An update later in the day stated that Byfield was considered week-to-week but that more information would soon be available. The Kings have now fully disclosed the nature of Byfield’s injury and it seems “week-to-week” was even understated. Byfield has suffered a fractured left ankle and is out “indefinitely”. L.A. will place the young forward on the injured reserve and he will be re-evaluated in a matter of “weeks”.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Pro Hockey Rumors

Veteran defenseman Jack Johnson signs one-year deal with Colorado

The Colorado Avalanche signed defenseman Jack Johnson to a one-year, $750,000 deal Sunday per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. Johnson was previously with the team on a professional tryout contract. Johnson likely stands as a seventh defenseman and/or a waiver candidate later in the year, especially on a team as deep as...
NHL
gamepur.com

NHL 22 player ratings: The best defensemen

Every team could use a go-to defenseman who can force turnovers, close passing lanes, and get in opposing forwards’ faces while also help set up teammates on the offensive side. Very few in the NHL, however, can do this at an elite level. Defensemen are incredibly important both in real and virtual hockey, but which players are the best at the position in NHL 22? Let’s take a look.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canadiens' Edmundson, Price won't be ready for start of season

The Montreal Canadiens will be without two key pieces when the season begins next week, as head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed today that Carey Price and Joel Edmundson will not be with the team for the October 13 opener. Price, who is still recovering from offseason knee surgery, came down with a non-COVID illness and hasn’t been able to practice with the team. Edmundson meanwhile has not progressed from an undisclosed injury and will be out another two to three weeks, as Eric Engels of Sportsnet relays.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

428
Followers
2K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy