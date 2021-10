The No. 1 UNC men’s golf team overcame a shaky start at the Blessings Invitational in Arkansas to finish tied for fourth overall at one shot under par. The Tar Heels finished round one of the tournament sitting in sixth place in the ten-team field and four-over par, but used a strong second day to get back into the top half of competitors. Their 282 team score during round two tied for third-best among the field that day. A 289 in the third and final round ensured a tie for fourth place with Tennessee and Illinois. The hosts, No. 9 Arkansas, finished head and shoulders above the field with an 18-under par team score.

GOLF ・ 14 DAYS AGO