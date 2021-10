Amid the economic turbulence of the pandemic, the US government pushed pause on student debt repayment for more than 40 million Americans in March 2020. For most people, that temporary relief is scheduled to end on Jan. 31, 2022. But the US Department of Education is making changes to its Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program that will bring expanded relief to borrowers who are government employees -- including teachers, nurses and firefighters.

