Gardening Matters: Hail to the nurses

By Carla Albright
tillamookheadlightherald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past year while we are dealing with the pandemic, we have heard a lot about those most heroic and caring nurses that have given their time - and sometimes their lives – to care for those most seriously affected by Covid. Having nurses and doctors in our family, I know how hard they have worked and how under-appreciated they are. So, if you know a nurse – even if you haven’t been directly helped by one – thank them for giving so much of themselves. It has been a tough year for them all.

