DENVER (CBS4) – The city of Denver is making progress on the Arkins Promenade construction site. Mayor Michael Hancock joined others on a tour on Monday. (credit: CBS) The construction sits at Arkins Court and 35th Street. The mile-long walkway is going in between 29th and 38th Streets. Other improvements include a theater, public art and a play area. “In the next few years this area is going to be one space for music and for people to come out and recreate and become a new destination,” Hancock said. (credit: CBS) The $5 million project is scheduled to be completed later this year. It’s funded largely by the Elevate Denver Bonds approved by voters in 2017.

DENVER, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO