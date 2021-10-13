Bay City Fencepost October 12

Unfortunately, the Methodist Church rummage sale for October 1st and 2nd was canceled due to Covid restrictions, but I have good news for you – they will be holding an online silent auction on Thursday, November 4th starting at 8:00 AM and continuing through Friday, November 5th with bidding closing at 9:00 PM. They are not able to take donations of furniture, appliances, shoes, and used closing. However, they will accept, for example, jewelry, records, CD collections, etched glass and other antique items, boxed candies, golf clubs and other sports equipment, fishing trips, artwork, gift certificates to restaurants, and body and hair services, and they always welcome your cash donations. Please drop off your donations to the church basement on October 11th between noon and 6:00 PM. Call Roberta at 971-470-6125 and she will let you in. The winning bidders can pick up their items Saturday, the 6th between the hours of 10 AM and 1 PM. For more information call Karen at 503-801-3263. This is the Bay City historic church, and many of you have wonderful memories of going to Sunday School in the little white church. The money they raise goes to the upkeep and maintenance, insurance, etc., as well as the programs to enable the congregation to continue to help serve the needs of the families in our community. As my Sunday School teacher used to say, “Well bless your heart for giving.”