Man in custody after 3-hour standoff in Seneca

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is in custody after a three-hour standoff Tuesday evening in Seneca.

According to the Oconee County Sherriff’s Office, Seneca Police requested assistance from SWAT along East South 5th Street due to a person barricaded inside the home.

Officials said that they had received information about possible weapons inside the home.

Police said negotiators were able to make contact with the person around 9:45pm.

Officers said the man walked out of the home without incident.

Seneca Police identified the man as Melvin Cabrera.

Cabrera was wanted by the Central Police Department on five bench warrants and a charge for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, police said.

