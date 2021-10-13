CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seneca, SC

Man in custody after 3-hour standoff in Seneca

By Robert Cox, Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b5C10_0cPQI6nB00

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is in custody after a three-hour standoff Tuesday evening in Seneca.

According to the Oconee County Sherriff’s Office, Seneca Police requested assistance from SWAT along East South 5th Street due to a person barricaded inside the home.

Officials said that they had received information about possible weapons inside the home.

Police said negotiators were able to make contact with the person around 9:45pm.

Officers said the man walked out of the home without incident.

Seneca Police identified the man as Melvin Cabrera.

Cabrera was wanted by the Central Police Department on five bench warrants and a charge for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, police said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

One injured in Greenville Co. shooting on Cypress Cove Ct.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is injured after a shooting overnight in Greenville County. The incident happened at about 10 p.m. Monday on Cypress Cove Ct. according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the shooting call and found a man in a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound. The victim […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seneca, SC
Seneca, SC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swat#Weather#Seneca Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

VA deputies arrest school bus driver for DUI, child endangerment

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Bedford County Public Schools bus driver for driving while under the influence and child endangerment. Deputies say they received a call from a concerned parent regarding her child’s bus driver on Thursday, Oct. 7, saying that the driver was acting suspicious during the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

1K+
Followers
691
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy