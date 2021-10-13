CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiszla: Pressure’s on Nathan MacKinnon and Jared Bednar to show they have right stuff to hoist Stanley Cup

By Mark Kiszla
Denver Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Sakic is not afraid. He embraces the heavy lifting required to raise Lord Stanely’s Cup. “Our goal is to try to win the Stanley Cup,” Sakic said Tuesday. “We’re one of the favorites, and that’s a good position to be in. It doesn’t guarantee anything. But to be picked as one of the favorites going into the season, it means you’re doing a pretty good job with your roster.”

www.denverpost.com

