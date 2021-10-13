Kiszla: Pressure’s on Nathan MacKinnon and Jared Bednar to show they have right stuff to hoist Stanley Cup

WASHINGTON — Restaurant reservations were probably made long before the Avalanche arrived here Monday afternoon. The Avs, who face the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Tuesday night, embarked on their first road trip of the season — and the first time since March 8, 2020, in San Jose, that they are allowed to dine wherever they want the night before a game. Because of the pandemic, the NHL didn’t allow teams to leave their hotels and eat out in the 2020 playoff “bubbles” in Edmonton and Toronto and throughout the shortened 2021 season.

NHL ・ 23 HOURS AGO