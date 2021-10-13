CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Hamilton, Kearny, Stanton by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 20:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT/1000 PM MDT/ for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant; Hamilton; Kearny; Stanton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT/800 PM MDT/ FOR HAMILTON...KEARNY...NORTHWESTERN GRANT AND NORTHEASTERN STANTON COUNTIES At 830 PM CDT/730 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Modoc to 8 miles north of Big Bow, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lakin, Syracuse and Kendall. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 11:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total accumulations 12 to 18 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Snowfall of 5 to 10 inches expected around South Pass. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...Through 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, including over South Pass. Mountain recreation is not recommended.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-20 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Siskiyou County including Interstate 5 near Weed. * WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects including Halloween decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drought-stressed trees will be more vulnerable to wind damage. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, North Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 14:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; North Laramie Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...Now through 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-20 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Savannah River near Clyo. * Until further notice. * At 1015 AM EDT Tuesday, the stage was 11.2 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 12.5 feet Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
Syracuse, KS
Kansas State
Hamilton, KS
Lakin, KS
Stanton County, KS
Modoc, KS
Kearny County, KS
Grant County, KS
Hamilton County, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brantley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 09:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brantley The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Satilla River At Atkinson. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 8:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 13.3 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.4 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Warners Landing, Louis Landing and secondary roads around KOA campgrounds begin to flood. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, River Rock Road begins to experience flooding across the road.
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-20 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Savannah River near Clyo. * Until further notice. * At 1015 AM EDT Tuesday, the stage was 11.2 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 12.5 feet Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 10:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-22 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued tonight at 1000 PM EDT. Target Area: Noble The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville. * Until early Friday afternoon. * At 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 6.3 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.3 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, The north end of Lakeview Drive is covered by water. Several houses have water to their foundations on Steinberger Lake Drive. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.1 feet on 03/23/1982.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for DeWitt by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-19 20:46:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM CDT. Target Area: DeWitt The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River Near Cuero affecting DeWitt County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River Near Cuero. * Until this evening. * At 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 24.2 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday was 31.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 7.3 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Minor low lying flooding extends into the floodplain above and below Cuero. Steen Road (between FM 766 and US Hwy 183 near Hochheim) monitored for flooding. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.3 feet on 04/12/1997. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Guadalupe River Cuero 24.0 24.2 Tue 8 am CDT 11.7 9.6 8.6
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
#West Wind#Severe Thunderstorms#Tornado#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total accumulations 4 to 8 inches with local amounts of 10 to 12 inches along and south of Wyoming Boulevard on the south side of Casper, as well as near 20 Mile Hill. * WHERE...Natrona County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...Through 11 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times, including along I-25, US 20/26 west of Casper, and Wyoming Boulevard. Wet or slushy roads during the day may become very slick and snow covered toward sunset.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 08:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-22 12:41:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1145 PM CDT. Target Area: Calhoun; Refugio; Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River Near Bloomington affecting Refugio, Calhoun and Victoria Counties. For the Guadalupe River...including Bloomington...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River Near Bloomington. * Until early Friday afternoon. * At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 27.1 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is cresting at 27.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Major flooding occurs. Flow downstream near Highway 35 is several hundred yards wide, cutting off many of the lowest homes. Livestock are cut off and could drown. Pumps, tank batteries, and any equipment in the flood plain below Victoria are flooded. The campground near Tivoli below Highway 35 and residences just above Highway 35 are flooded. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Guadalupe River Bloomington 20.0 27.1 Tue 8 am 27.1 26.2 20.0 12.0 8.4
CALHOUN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 08:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-21 07:21:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River At Victoria affecting Victoria County. For the Guadalupe River...including Victoria...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River At Victoria. * Until Thursday morning. * At 8:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 29.9 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 29.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 5.7 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 29.8 feet, Water may flood houses at the west end of Convent Street near Victoria Street. The lowest homes in the Greens Addition Subdivision in Victoria, the city park, much of the golf course, including the golf cart sheds, and the zoo flood. A fishing resort below Highway 35 near Tivoli floods, and many homes above Highway 35 near Tivoli are surrounded by flow several hundred yards wide. Portions of Riverside Camp Grounds in Tivoli approaching Highway 59 flood. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Guadalupe River Victoria 21.0 29.9 Tue 8 am 26.3 11.6 7.3 6.2 5.7
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 14:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Shirley Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts possible in higher terrain. * WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin. * WHEN...Now through 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Aransas, Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 09:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-20 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Aransas; Refugio The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Copano Creek Near Refugio affecting Refugio and Aransas Counties. For the Copano Creek...including Refugio...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Copano Creek Near Refugio. * Until further notice. * At 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.1 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 10.3 feet Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Glynn, McIntosh, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-20 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Glynn; McIntosh; Wayne The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Charlotteville affecting Toombs, Jeff Davis and Montgomery Counties. Altamaha River At Baxley affecting Toombs, Tattnall, Wayne and Appling Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Doctortown affecting Wayne and Long Counties. Altamaha River At Everett City affecting Wayne, Glynn and McIntosh Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Altamaha River At Everett City. * From Wednesday morning to early Saturday afternoon. * At 9:15 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 12.2 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 13.3 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Agricultural and timber lands near the river are flooded. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Water begins to encroach upon Altamaha Regional Park in Glynn County. This includes Altamaha Park Road, Betty Lott Lane and Bee Tree Island Road. In McIntosh County, Barrington Park at the end of Harper Lake Road begins to flood. Blue Reach Road also begins to flood near the Long County line. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Portions of Altamaha Regional Park become inundated, including the park campground, boat ramps and parking lots. Bee Tree Island Road is flooded and closed. The end of Betty Lott Lane is flooded and homes become cut off. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, In Glynn County, the majority of Altamaha Regional Park becomes inundated, including water flowing across sections of Altamaha Park Road and Pennick Road. The Altamaha Regional Park is subject to closure at this level. Homes in the vicinity of the park are cut off by flood waters at this level, but elevated structures are not flooded. In McIntosh County, much of Barrington Park is underwater. Plum Orchard Road begins to flood.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total accumulations across the southern- third of the Bighorn Range will reach 10 to 16 inches. Widespread totals of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...Through 11 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially on US 16 over Powder River Pass. Mountain recreation is not recommended. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will be heaviest south of US Highway 16, with totals tapering off to just a few inches over the north end of the range near Medicine Wheel and Bald Mountain.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Casper Mountain by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Casper Mountain WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total accumulations of 10 to 20 inches. * WHERE...Casper Mountain. * WHEN...Through 11 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow will fall this afternoon and evening.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Estimated snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 inches have fallen so far; 6 to 12 inches near South Pass. Additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected through the afternoon. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...Through 6 PM MDT Today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, including over South Pass. Mountain recreation is not recommended.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 10:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Wind and tidal influences will continue to lead to fluctuating river levels at the Saint Johns River at Astor, with levels below Minor Flood Stage and cresting to 2.3 feet due to the high tide through at least Wednesday. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the St Johns River Near Astor. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 2.3 feet. * Flood stage is 2.3 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain near flood stage through Wednesday. It will then remain below flood stage from Wednesday night on. * Impact...At 2.3 feet, Minor flooding of low lying streets and yards north of Fox Road on Lake County side of Astor, and from River Road northward on Volusia side of river. Water begins to cover docks at South Moon Fish Camp. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 2.6 feet on 10/14/1996. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun St Johns River Astor 2.3 2.3 Tue 10 am 2.3 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.2
LAKE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 14:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Niobrara County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Niobrara County. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions.
NIOBRARA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Greeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Greeley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley. * Timing...Noon to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Temperatures...In the lower to upper 70s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GREELEY COUNTY, KS

