Learning Discrete Representations via Constrained Clustering for Effective and Efficient Dense Retrieval

By Jingtao Zhan, Jiaxin Mao, Yiqun Liu, Jiafeng Guo, Min Zhang, Shaoping Ma
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Dense Retrieval (DR) has achieved state-of-the-art first-stage ranking effectiveness. However, the efficiency of most existing DR models is limited by the large memory cost of storing dense vectors and the time-consuming nearest neighbor search (NNS) in vector space. Therefore, we present RepCONC, a novel retrieval

arxiv.org

Frequency-aware SGD for Efficient Embedding Learning with Provable Benefits

Embedding learning has found widespread applications in recommendation systems and natural language modeling, among other domains. To learn quality embeddings efficiently, adaptive learning rate algorithms have demonstrated superior empirical performance over SGD, largely accredited to their token-dependent learning rate. However, the underlying mechanism for the efficiency of token-dependent learning rate remains underexplored. We show that incorporating frequency information of tokens in the embedding learning problems leads to provably efficient algorithms, and demonstrate that common adaptive algorithms implicitly exploit the frequency information to a large extent. Specifically, we propose (Counter-based) Frequency-aware Stochastic Gradient Descent, which applies a frequency-dependent learning rate for each token, and exhibits provable speed-up compared to SGD when the token distribution is imbalanced. Empirically, we show the proposed algorithms are able to improve or match adaptive algorithms on benchmark recommendation tasks and a large-scale industrial recommendation system, closing the performance gap between SGD and adaptive algorithms. Our results are the first to show token-dependent learning rate provably improves convergence for non-convex embedding learning problems.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Representation Learning for Online and Offline RL in Low-rank MDPs

This work studies the question of Representation Learning in RL: how can we learn a compact low-dimensional representation such that on top of the representation we can perform RL procedures such as exploration and exploitation, in a sample efficient manner. We focus on the low-rank Markov Decision Processes (MDPs) where the transition dynamics correspond to a low-rank transition matrix. Unlike prior works that assume the representation is known (e.g., linear MDPs), here we need to learn the representation for the low-rank MDP. We study both the online RL and offline RL settings. For the online setting, operating with the same computational oracles used in FLAMBE (Agarwal this http URL), the state-of-art algorithm for learning representations in low-rank MDPs, we propose an algorithm REP-UCB Upper Confidence Bound driven Representation learning for RL), which significantly improves the sample complexity from $\widetilde{O}( A^9 d^7 / (\epsilon^{10} (1-\gamma)^{22}))$ for FLAMBE to $\widetilde{O}( A^4 d^4 / (\epsilon^2 (1-\gamma)^{3}) )$ with $d$ being the rank of the transition matrix (or dimension of the ground truth representation), $A$ being the number of actions, and $\gamma$ being the discounted factor. Notably, REP-UCB is simpler than FLAMBE, as it directly balances the interplay between representation learning, exploration, and exploitation, while FLAMBE is an explore-then-commit style approach and has to perform reward-free exploration step-by-step forward in time. For the offline RL setting, we develop an algorithm that leverages pessimism to learn under a partial coverage condition: our algorithm is able to compete against any policy as long as it is covered by the offline distribution.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Large-scale Self-Supervised Speech Representation Learning for Automatic Speaker Verification

The speech representations learned from large-scale unlabeled data have shown better generalizability than those from supervised learning and thus attract a lot of interest to be applied for various downstream tasks. In this paper, we explore the limits of speech representations learned by different self-supervised objectives and datasets for automatic speaker verification (ASV), especially with a well-recognized SOTA ASV model, ECAPA-TDNN [1], as a downstream model. The representations from all hidden layers of the pre-trained model are firstly averaged with learnable weights and then fed into the ECAPA-TDNN as input features. The experimental results on Voxceleb dataset show that the weighted average representation is significantly superior to FBank, a conventional handcrafted feature for ASV. Our best single system achieves 0.564%, 0.561%, and 1.230% equal error rate (EER) on the three official trials of VoxCeleb1, separately. Accordingly, the ensemble system with three pre-trained models can further improve the EER to 0.431%, 0.507% and 1.081%. Among the three evaluation trials, our best system outperforms the winner system [2] of the VoxCeleb Speaker Recognition Challenge 2021 (VoxSRC2021) on the VoxCeleb1-E trial.
arxiv.org

Learning a Self-Expressive Network for Subspace Clustering

State-of-the-art subspace clustering methods are based on self-expressive model, which represents each data point as a linear combination of other data points. However, such methods are designed for a finite sample dataset and lack the ability to generalize to out-of-sample data. Moreover, since the number of self-expressive coefficients grows quadratically with the number of data points, their ability to handle large-scale datasets is often limited. In this paper, we propose a novel framework for subspace clustering, termed Self-Expressive Network (SENet), which employs a properly designed neural network to learn a self-expressive representation of the data. We show that our SENet can not only learn the self-expressive coefficients with desired properties on the training data, but also handle out-of-sample data. Besides, we show that SENet can also be leveraged to perform subspace clustering on large-scale datasets. Extensive experiments conducted on synthetic data and real world benchmark data validate the effectiveness of the proposed method. In particular, SENet yields highly competitive performance on MNIST, Fashion MNIST and Extended MNIST and state-of-the-art performance on CIFAR-10. The code is available at this https URL.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constrained Clustering#Information Retrieval#Dr#Nns
arxiv.org

Temporal Abstraction in Reinforcement Learning with the Successor Representation

Reasoning at multiple levels of temporal abstraction is one of the key attributes of intelligence. In reinforcement learning, this is often modeled through temporally extended courses of actions called options. Options allow agents to make predictions and to operate at different levels of abstraction within an environment. Nevertheless, approaches based on the options framework often start with the assumption that a reasonable set of options is known beforehand. When this is not the case, there are no definitive answers for which options one should consider. In this paper, we argue that the successor representation (SR), which encodes states based on the pattern of state visitation that follows them, can be seen as a natural substrate for the discovery and use of temporal abstractions. To support our claim, we take a big picture view of recent results, showing how the SR can be used to discover options that facilitate either temporally-extended exploration or planning. We cast these results as instantiations of a general framework for option discovery in which the agent's representation is used to identify useful options, which are then used to further improve its representation. This results in a virtuous, never-ending, cycle in which both the representation and the options are constantly refined based on each other. Beyond option discovery itself, we discuss how the SR allows us to augment a set of options into a combinatorially large counterpart without additional learning. This is achieved through the combination of previously learned options. Our empirical evaluation focuses on options discovered for temporally-extended exploration and on the use of the SR to combine them. The results of our experiments shed light on design decisions involved in the definition of options and demonstrate the synergy of different methods based on the SR, such as eigenoptions and the option keyboard.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Rank-based loss for learning hierarchical representations

Hierarchical taxonomies are common in many contexts, and they are a very natural structure humans use to organise information. In machine learning, the family of methods that use the 'extra' information is called hierarchical classification. However, applied to audio classification, this remains relatively unexplored. Here we focus on how to integrate the hierarchical information of a problem to learn embeddings representative of the hierarchical relationships. Previously, triplet loss has been proposed to address this problem, however it presents some issues like requiring the careful construction of the triplets, and being limited in the extent of hierarchical information it uses at each iteration. In this work we propose a rank based loss function that uses hierarchical information and translates this into a rank ordering of target distances between the examples. We show that rank based loss is suitable to learn hierarchical representations of the data. By testing on unseen fine level classes we show that this method is also capable of learning hierarchically correct representations of the new classes. Rank based loss has two promising aspects, it is generalisable to hierarchies with any number of levels, and is capable of dealing with data with incomplete hierarchical labels.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Provably Efficient Black-Box Action Poisoning Attacks Against Reinforcement Learning

Due to the broad range of applications of reinforcement learning (RL), understanding the effects of adversarial attacks against RL model is essential for the safe applications of this model. Prior works on adversarial attacks against RL mainly focus on either observation poisoning attacks or environment poisoning attacks. In this paper, we introduce a new class of attacks named action poisoning attacks, where an adversary can change the action signal selected by the agent. Compared with existing attack models, the attacker's ability in the proposed action poisoning attack model is more restricted, and hence the attack model is more practical. We study the action poisoning attack in both white-box and black-box settings. We introduce an adaptive attack scheme called LCB-H, which works for most RL agents in the black-box setting. We prove that the LCB-H attack can force any efficient RL agent, whose dynamic regret scales sublinearly with the total number of steps taken, to choose actions according to a policy selected by the attacker very frequently, with only sublinear cost. In addition, we apply LCB-H attack against a popular model-free RL algorithm: UCB-H. We show that, even in the black-box setting, by spending only logarithm cost, the proposed LCB-H attack scheme can force the UCB-H agent to choose actions according to the policy selected by the attacker very frequently.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Efficient Training of High-Resolution Representation Seismic Image Fault Segmentation Network by Weakening Anomaly Labels

Seismic data fault detection has recently been regarded as a 3D image segmentation task. The nature of fault structures in seismic image makes it difficult to manually label faults. Manual labeling often has many false negative labels (abnormal labels), which will seriously harm the training process. In this work, we find that region-based loss significantly outperforms distribution-based loss when dealing with falsenegative labels, therefore we propose Mask Dice loss (MD loss), which is the first reported region-based loss function for training 3D image segmentation models using sparse 2D slice labels. In addition, fault is an edge feature, and the current network widely used for fault segmentation downsamples the features multiple times, which is not conducive to edge characterization and thus requires many parameters and computational effort to preserve the features. We propose Fault-Net, which always maintains the high-resolution features of seismic images, and the inference process preserves the edge information of faults and performs effective feature fusion to achieve high-quality fault segmentation with only a few parameters and computational effort. Experimental results show that MD loss can clearly weaken the effect of anomalous labels. The Fault-Net parameter is only 0.42MB, support up to 528^3(1.5x10^8, Float32) size cuboid inference on 16GB video ram, and its inference speed on CPU and GPU is significantly faster than other networks, but the result of our method is the state-of-the-art in the FORCE fault identification competition.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Robust Neural Regression via Uncertainty Learning

Deep neural networks tend to underestimate uncertainty and produce overly confident predictions. Recently proposed solutions, such as MC Dropout and SDENet, require complex training and/or auxiliary out-of-distribution data. We propose a simple solution by extending the time-tested iterative reweighted least square (IRLS) in generalised linear regression. We use two sub-networks to parametrise the prediction and uncertainty estimation, enabling easy handling of complex inputs and nonlinear response. The two sub-networks have shared representations and are trained via two complementary loss functions for the prediction and the uncertainty estimates, with interleaving steps as in a cooperative game. Compared with more complex models such as MC-Dropout or SDE-Net, our proposed network is simpler to implement and more robust (insensitive to varying aleatoric and epistemic uncertainty).
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Contrastive Learning for Representation Degeneration Problem in Sequential Recommendation

Recent advancements of sequential deep learning models such as Transformer and BERT have significantly facilitated the sequential recommendation. However, according to our study, the distribution of item embeddings generated by these models tends to degenerate into an anisotropic shape, which may result in high semantic similarities among embeddings. In this paper, both empirical and theoretical investigations of this representation degeneration problem are first provided, based on which a novel recommender model DuoRec is proposed to improve the item embeddings distribution. Specifically, in light of the uniformity property of contrastive learning, a contrastive regularization is designed for DuoRec to reshape the distribution of sequence representations. Given the convention that the recommendation task is performed by measuring the similarity between sequence representations and item embeddings in the same space via dot product, the regularization can be implicitly applied to the item embedding distribution. Existing contrastive learning methods mainly rely on data level augmentation for user-item interaction sequences through item cropping, masking, or reordering and can hardly provide semantically consistent augmentation samples. In DuoRec, a model-level augmentation is proposed based on Dropout to enable better semantic preserving. Furthermore, a novel sampling strategy is developed, where sequences having the same target item are chosen hard positive samples. Extensive experiments conducted on five datasets demonstrate the superior performance of the proposed DuoRec model compared with baseline methods. Visualization results of the learned representations validate that DuoRec can largely alleviate the representation degeneration problem.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Towards Mixed-Precision Quantization of Neural Networks via Constrained Optimization

Quantization is a widely used technique to compress and accelerate deep neural networks. However, conventional quantization methods use the same bit-width for all (or most of) the layers, which often suffer significant accuracy degradation in the ultra-low precision regime and ignore the fact that emergent hardware accelerators begin to support mixed-precision computation. Consequently, we present a novel and principled framework to solve the mixed-precision quantization problem in this paper. Briefly speaking, we first formulate the mixed-precision quantization as a discrete constrained optimization problem. Then, to make the optimization tractable, we approximate the objective function with second-order Taylor expansion and propose an efficient approach to compute its Hessian matrix. Finally, based on the above simplification, we show that the original problem can be reformulated as a Multiple-Choice Knapsack Problem (MCKP) and propose a greedy search algorithm to solve it efficiently. Compared with existing mixed-precision quantization works, our method is derived in a principled way and much more computationally efficient. Moreover, extensive experiments conducted on the ImageNet dataset and various kinds of network architectures also demonstrate its superiority over existing uniform and mixed-precision quantization approaches.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

PER-ETD: A Polynomially Efficient Emphatic Temporal Difference Learning Method

Emphatic temporal difference (ETD) learning (Sutton et al., 2016) is a successful method to conduct the off-policy value function evaluation with function approximation. Although ETD has been shown to converge asymptotically to a desirable value function, it is well-known that ETD often encounters a large variance so that its sample complexity can increase exponentially fast with the number of iterations. In this work, we propose a new ETD method, called PER-ETD (i.e., PEriodically Restarted-ETD), which restarts and updates the follow-on trace only for a finite period for each iteration of the evaluation parameter. Further, PER-ETD features a design of the logarithmical increase of the restart period with the number of iterations, which guarantees the best trade-off between the variance and bias and keeps both vanishing sublinearly. We show that PER-ETD converges to the same desirable fixed point as ETD, but improves the exponential sample complexity of ETD to be polynomials. Our experiments validate the superior performance of PER-ETD and its advantage over ETD.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Learning a Compressive Sensing Matrix with Structural Constraints via Maximum Mean Discrepancy Optimization

We introduce a learning-based algorithm to obtain a measurement matrix for compressive sensing related recovery problems. The focus lies on matrices with a constant modulus constraint which typically represent a network of analog phase shifters in hybrid precoding/combining architectures. We interpret a matrix with restricted isometry property as a mapping of points from a high- to a low-dimensional hypersphere. We argue that points on the low-dimensional hypersphere, namely, in the range of the matrix, should be uniformly distributed to increase robustness against measurement noise. This notion is formalized in an optimization problem which uses one of the maximum mean discrepancy metrics in the objective function. Recent success of such metrics in neural network related topics motivate a solution of the problem based on machine learning. Numerical experiments show better performance than random measurement matrices that are generally employed in compressive sensing contexts. Further, we adapt a method from the literature to the constant modulus constraint. This method can also compete with random matrices and it is shown to harmonize well with the proposed learning-based approach if it is used as an initialization. Lastly, we describe how other structural matrix constraints, e.g., a Toeplitz constraint, can be taken into account, too.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Towards a Unified View of Parameter-Efficient Transfer Learning

Fine-tuning large pre-trained language models on downstream tasks has become the de-facto learning paradigm in NLP. However, conventional approaches fine-tune all the parameters of the pre-trained model, which becomes prohibitive as the model size and the number of tasks grow. Recent work has proposed a variety of parameter-efficient transfer learning methods that only fine-tune a small number of (extra) parameters to attain strong performance. While effective, the critical ingredients for success and the connections among the various methods are poorly understood. In this paper, we break down the design of state-of-the-art parameter-efficient transfer learning methods and present a unified framework that establishes connections between them. Specifically, we re-frame them as modifications to specific hidden states in pre-trained models, and define a set of design dimensions along which different methods vary, such as the function to compute the modification and the position to apply the modification. Through comprehensive empirical studies across machine translation, text summarization, language understanding, and text classification benchmarks, we utilize the unified view to identify important design choices in previous methods. Furthermore, our unified framework enables the transfer of design elements across different approaches, and as a result we are able to instantiate new parameter-efficient fine-tuning methods that tune less parameters than previous methods while being more effective, achieving comparable results to fine-tuning all parameters on all four tasks.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Communication-Efficient Online Federated Learning Framework for Nonlinear Regression

Federated learning (FL) literature typically assumes that each client has a fixed amount of data, which is unrealistic in many practical applications. Some recent works introduced a framework for online FL (Online-Fed) wherein clients perform model learning on streaming data and communicate the model to the server; however, they do not address the associated communication overhead. As a solution, this paper presents a partial-sharing-based online federated learning framework (PSO-Fed) that enables clients to update their local models using continuous streaming data and share only portions of those updated models with the server. During a global iteration of PSO-Fed, non-participant clients have the privilege to update their local models with new data. Here, we consider a global task of kernel regression, where clients use a random Fourier features-based kernel LMS on their data for local learning. We examine the mean convergence of the PSO-Fed for kernel regression. Experimental results show that PSO-Fed can achieve competitive performance with a significantly lower communication overhead than Online-Fed.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

UniSpeech-SAT: Universal Speech Representation Learning with Speaker Aware Pre-Training

Sanyuan Chen, Yu Wu, Chengyi Wang, Zhengyang Chen, Zhuo Chen, Shujie Liu, Jian Wu, Yao Qian, Furu Wei, Jinyu Li, Xiangzhan Yu. Self-supervised learning (SSL) is a long-standing goal for speech processing, since it utilizes large-scale unlabeled data and avoids extensive human labeling. Recent years witness great successes in applying self-supervised learning in speech recognition, while limited exploration was attempted in applying SSL for modeling speaker characteristics. In this paper, we aim to improve the existing SSL framework for speaker representation learning. Two methods are introduced for enhancing the unsupervised speaker information extraction. First, we apply the multi-task learning to the current SSL framework, where we integrate the utterance-wise contrastive loss with the SSL objective function. Second, for better speaker discrimination, we propose an utterance mixing strategy for data augmentation, where additional overlapped utterances are created unsupervisely and incorporate during training. We integrate the proposed methods into the HuBERT framework. Experiment results on SUPERB benchmark show that the proposed system achieves state-of-the-art performance in universal representation learning, especially for speaker identification oriented tasks. An ablation study is performed verifying the efficacy of each proposed method. Finally, we scale up training dataset to 94 thousand hours public audio data and achieve further performance improvement in all SUPERB tasks.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Learning 3D Representations of Molecular Chirality with Invariance to Bond Rotations

Molecular chirality, a form of stereochemistry most often describing relative spatial arrangements of bonded neighbors around tetrahedral carbon centers, influences the set of 3D conformers accessible to the molecule without changing its 2D graph connectivity. Chirality can strongly alter (bio)chemical interactions, particularly protein-drug binding. Most 2D graph neural networks (GNNs) designed for molecular property prediction at best use atomic labels to naïvely treat chirality, while E(3)-invariant 3D GNNs are invariant to chirality altogether. To enable representation learning on molecules with defined stereochemistry, we design an SE(3)-invariant model that processes torsion angles of a 3D molecular conformer. We explicitly model conformational flexibility by integrating a novel type of invariance to rotations about internal molecular bonds into the architecture, mitigating the need for multi-conformer data augmentation. We test our model on four benchmarks: contrastive learning to distinguish conformers of different stereoisomers in a learned latent space, classification of chiral centers as R/S, prediction of how enantiomers rotate circularly polarized light, and ranking enantiomers by their docking scores in an enantiosensitive protein pocket. We compare our model, Chiral InterRoto-Invariant Neural Network (ChIRo), with 2D and 3D GNNs to demonstrate that our model achieves state of the art performance when learning chiral-sensitive functions from molecular structures.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Controllable Semantic Parsing via Retrieval Augmentation

In practical applications of semantic parsing, we often want to rapidly change the behavior of the parser, such as enabling it to handle queries in a new domain, or changing its predictions on certain targeted queries. While we can introduce new training examples exhibiting the target behavior, a mechanism for enacting such behavior changes without expensive model re-training would be preferable. To this end, we propose ControllAble Semantic Parser via Exemplar Retrieval (CASPER). Given an input query, the parser retrieves related exemplars from a retrieval index, augments them to the query, and then applies a generative seq2seq model to produce an output parse. The exemplars act as a control mechanism over the generic generative model: by manipulating the retrieval index or how the augmented query is constructed, we can manipulate the behavior of the parser. On the MTOP dataset, in addition to achieving state-of-the-art on the standard setup, we show that CASPER can parse queries in a new domain, adapt the prediction toward the specified patterns, or adapt to new semantic schemas without having to further re-train the model.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Stereo Dense Scene Reconstruction and Accurate Laparoscope Localization for Learning-Based Navigation in Robot-Assisted Surgery

The computation of anatomical information and laparoscope position is a fundamental block of robot-assisted surgical navigation in Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS). Recovering a dense 3D structure of surgical scene using visual cues remains a challenge, and the online laparoscopic tracking mostly relies on external sensors, which increases system complexity. In this paper, we propose a learning-driven framework, in which an image-guided laparoscopic localization with 3D reconstructions of complex anatomical structures is hereby achieved. To reconstruct the 3D structure of the whole surgical environment, we first fine-tune a learning-based stereoscopic depth perception method, which is robust to the texture-less and variant soft tissues, for depth estimation. Then, we develop a dense visual reconstruction algorithm to represent the scene by surfels, estimate the laparoscope pose and fuse the depth data into a unified reference coordinate for tissue reconstruction. To estimate poses of new laparoscope views, we realize a coarse-to-fine localization method, which incorporates our reconstructed 3D model. We evaluate the reconstruction method and the localization module on three datasets, namely, the stereo correspondence and reconstruction of endoscopic data (SCARED), the ex-vivo phantom and tissue data collected with Universal Robot (UR) and Karl Storz Laparoscope, and the in-vivo DaVinci robotic surgery dataset. Extensive experiments have been conducted to prove the superior performance of our method in 3D anatomy reconstruction and laparoscopic localization, which demonstrates its potential implementation to surgical navigation system.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Multiplex Behavioral Relation Learning for Recommendation via Memory Augmented Transformer Network

Capturing users' precise preferences is of great importance in various recommender systems (eg., e-commerce platforms), which is the basis of how to present personalized interesting product lists to individual users. In spite of significant progress has been made to consider relations between users and items, most of the existing recommendation techniques solely focus on singular type of user-item interactions. However, user-item interactive behavior is often exhibited with multi-type (e.g., page view, add-to-favorite and purchase) and inter-dependent in nature. The overlook of multiplex behavior relations can hardly recognize the multi-modal contextual signals across different types of interactions, which limit the feasibility of current recommendation methods. To tackle the above challenge, this work proposes a Memory-Augmented Transformer Networks (MATN), to enable the recommendation with multiplex behavioral relational information, and joint modeling of type-specific behavioral context and type-wise behavior inter-dependencies, in a fully automatic manner. In our MATN framework, we first develop a transformer-based multi-behavior relation encoder, to make the learned interaction representations be reflective of the cross-type behavior relations. Furthermore, a memory attention network is proposed to supercharge MATN capturing the contextual signals of different types of behavior into the category-specific latent embedding space. Finally, a cross-behavior aggregation component is introduced to promote the comprehensive collaboration across type-aware interaction behavior representations, and discriminate their inherent contributions in assisting recommendations. Extensive experiments on two benchmark datasets and a real-world e-commence user behavior data demonstrate significant improvements obtained by MATN over baselines. Codes are available at: this https URL.
COMPUTERS

